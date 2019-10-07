Former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano has been formally barred from practicing law by a New York state court because of his conviction on federal corruption charges, court papers show.

The Appellate Division of the New York State’s Second Department noted that Mangano was “automatically barred” from practicing law under state law when he was convicted of a felony in federal court in March, in its decision dated September 25.

The decision noted that after the grievance committee of the state court system on Long Island served Mangano with a notice that it would move for his disbarment “he has neither opposed the motion nor interposed a response.”

Mangano’s attorney, Kevin Keating, of Garden City, declined to comment Monday.

Mangano’s disbarment by the five-justice appellate panel based in Brooklyn was part of a complex process that followed the action of the 21-member grievance committee on Long Island. That committee, of the Tenth Judicial District based in Hauppauge, consists of 17 lawyers and four laypersons, who serve without pay, according to state records.

Mangano had been admitted to practice law in 1988 after graduating from Hofstra University’s law school. A disbarred attorney has to wait at least seven years before reapplying for a law license.

Mangano, along with his wife Linda, was convicted of corruption-related charges after a seven-week retrial at the federal court in Central Islip. The Manganos’ first trial ended in a mistrial last year.

Edward Mangano was convicted of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery, federal program bribery, conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud, honest services wire fraud, and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Linda Mangano was convicted of conspiracy to obstruct justice, obstruction of justice, and two counts of lying to the FBI.

The Manganos’ trial and retrial revolved around accusations that Edward Mangano got a number of bribes from restaurateur Harendra Singh, a longtime friend, including a more than $450,000 no-show job for Linda Mangano.