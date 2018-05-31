This story was reported by Nicole Fuller, Robert E. Kessler, Chau Lam, Bridget Murphy and Emily Ngo. It was written by Ngo.

Jurors considering the federal corruption charges against former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and his wife, Linda, asked Thursday morning to review the testimony of an FBI agent who analyzed the defendants’ phone records.

The jury of 12 sent a note shortly before 10 a.m. on their ninth day of deliberations in Central Islip.

“We would like a copy of the testimony of William Sena in writing,” the note read.

Sena, an FBI special agent who testified May 7 in what is now a 12-week trial, spoke on the stand about his analyses of calls among the Manganos, their former co-defendant, one-time Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto and witnesses in the case, including restaurateur Harendra Singh.

He had described — among other communications — a series of phone calls made in 2010 before Singh received his first town-guaranteed loan and in 2015 after the FBI first visited Linda Mangano at her Bethpage home.

Jurors’ request for Sena’s testimony came after they said Wednesday morning that they were deadlocked on the charges against the Manganos and after U.S. District Judge Joan M. Azrack gave them an Allen charge instructing them to resume deliberations, whatever their differences, in pursuit of a verdict.

“So they’re working,” Azrack said Thursday morning of jurors’ note.

Jurors on Tuesday restarted their deliberations after one member failed to report for duty, sending a note from her doctor and a note giving insight into the deliberations process.

She was replaced with an alternate.

The Manganos’ defense attorneys have made two motions for mistrial, citing the contents of dismissed Juror No. 5’s latter note — which Edward Mangano’s lawyer, Kevin Keating of Garden City, said cited cursing and name-calling in the jury room — and jurors’ declaration that they were deadlocked.

Azrack rejected the requests for mistrial, saying jurors are expected to deliberate for a while considering the length of the trial.

Jurors one week ago acquitted Venditto of the 27 corruption-related counts he had faced.

Prosecutors had alleged he used his public office to help Singh secure more than $20 million in business loans pegged to Oyster Bay’s creditworthiness in exchange for such bribes as free limousine services.

Prosecutors say Edward Mangano exploited his public position to steer to Singh — his longtime friend — two county contracts and to lean on Oyster Bay officials to secure for Singh the town-backed loans.

Prosecutors say Mangano did so in exchange for an illegal stream of benefits that included free meals, free vacations and a no-show job for Linda Mangano that paid $450,000 between April 2010 and August 2014.

Linda Mangano, 54, of Bethpage, is charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice, obstruction of justice and making false statements to the FBI — all in relation to the agency’s probe of her job with Singh.

Edward Mangano, 56, of Bethpage, faces charges that include federal program bribery, honest-services wire fraud, extortion and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

They have pleaded not guilty.