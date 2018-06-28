A federal judge on Thursday set Oct. 9 as the date for the retrial of former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and his wife, Linda, on corruption charges.

U.S. District Judge Joan M. Azrack said at the federal court in Central Islip that jury selection for the new trial will happen in September. Prosecutors said Thursday the retrial will take between four and six weeks.

Azrack declared a mistrial in the case on May 31 after the jury foreman sent a note saying he wished to be excused because he could no longer carry out his duty after nine days of deliberations.

Eastern District federal prosecutors said they plan to retry the Manganos on all the charges they were indicted on. The charges involved what officials asserted was a political corruption case involving an illegal stream-of-benefits scheme between the Manganos and once prominent restaurateur Harendra Singh.

The prosecutors claimed that the Manganos got a series of lucrative items and a more than $450,000 no-show job for Linda Mangano. In return, Singh got two Nassau County contracts worth more than $200,000 each, along with Edward Mangano’s help in pressuring former Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto to get the town to provide Singh with $20 million in loan guarantees, prosecutors said.

Venditto, who was a co-defendant in the trial with the Manganos, was acquitted on all 27-corruption-related charges he faced by the jury of seven women and five men before the Mangano mistrial.

The Mangano-Venditto trial lasted 12 weeks, with the government presenting 60 witnesses and about 1100 pieces of evidence.

Defense attorneys presented no witnesses, said that Venditto had done nothing wrong, and that prosecutors were also mistaken about the county executive having done anything illegal and the benefits Singh provided the Manganos was based on their longtime friendship.

At the retrial, Edward Mangano again would face charges, including federal program bribery, honest-services wire fraud, extortion and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Linda Mangano is charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice, obstruction of justice and making false statement to the FBI.

Edward and Linda Mangano declined to comment after a brief court appearance.

Kevin Keating, of Garden City, Edward Mangano’s lawyer, and John Carman, also of Garden City, Linda Mangano’s lawyer, also declined to comment.

In addition to the alleged no-show job, prosecutors said the benefits the Manganos got from Singh included tens of thousands of dollars in vacations and free food, two chairs each worth more than $3,000 each: a $7,300 watch for a son: and hardwood flooring for the master bedroom in their home.