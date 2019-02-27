Not greedy, not horrible

John Carman, Linda Mangano’s attorney, started off his summation Wednesday by telling jurors about Mangano and her husband, Edward, the former Nassau County executive.

“They really are not the horrible, greedy people they have been portrayed to be at this trial,” Carman said.

Later, Carman noted that Linda Mangano was one of the rare on-the books employees of Harendra Singh’s. “By my rough calculations, Linda is the only Singh employee who paid her taxes,” he said.

Carman dismissed several other Singh employees who testified at the retrial as, “tax evaders” because they have non-prosecution deals with the government that keep them from having to pay taxes on income Singh paid them in cash.

Singh in love

Carman hit hard on the relationship Linda Mangano had with Singh by repeatedly using the word “love."

“That is a big word,” Carman told jurors. “It is a word we reserve for the people in our lives that we care the most about.”

He went on to ask, “Did Singh love Linda?”

“I think you could easily conclude that he did — perhaps just not as much as he loved himself,” Carman said.

Piling it on

Early on, Carman worked to dismiss the testimony of a host of prosecution witnesses — many of whom said they did marketing, design and graphic work with no help from Linda Mangano.

He told the jury that such testimony, along with that of others, belonged in “the garbage” of “Pile Three.”

Pile Two, he said, was evidence about loan guarantees, bread and roll contracts and other testimony that applied only to the government’s case against Edward Mangano.

Pile One is materials related only to charges against Linda Mangano, who is, among other things, charged with making false statements to federal agents.

But Pile Three?

“Here is what I think you should put in there,” Carman said. He cited evidence that Linda Mangano’s salary was higher than Singh employees who did more work, and testimony from Singh employees who said they never saw Linda Mangano working at Singh restaurants.

In short, Carman said, “Any evidence where the only purpose is to make you jealous or just plain mad that you don’t have a low-show job.”

With pen in hand

As he did during the first trial, Carman hit hard at the FBI and prosecutors on many fronts — including the decision to use pen and paper to make notes of conversations the government had with Linda Mangano.

“They are using the most primitive method of recording information available in the 21st century,” he said.

At one point, Carman referred to a television show to bolster his argument.

“Just before the trial, I was watching 'The Mind Hunter.' … In Episode 5, Agent [Bill] Tench has a tape recorder the size of a suitcase … He says to the guy, 'You don’t mind us tape recording this, right, because it’s so much easier than writing it down?'”

Carman said, “I almost fell off the couch.”

He noted that the show was based on events that happened in the 1970s, when it was, “easier to lug a tape recorder around than write it down…It’s 50 years ago, but you, ladies and gentlemen, you get a pad and a pen.”