Power on Trial: Jurors request more testimony 

On the job

Jurors began their third day of deliberations at 9:37 a.m. Tuesday, getting down to work 7 minutes after the court’s usual 9:30 a.m. start.

For most of the day, the courtroom itself was almost empty.

Prosecutors came and went.

Kevin Keating, attorney for former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, divided much of his time between the courtroom and benches in the airy corridor outside.

Mangano didn’t come into the courtroom until after 3 p.m.

That’s when the first-floor cafeteria — where Linda and Edward Mangano and a loyal group of supporters often gather — shut down for the day.

Linda Mangano, and her attorney, John Carman, would not make the trip up to the 9th floor until some 90 minutes later.

Not so fast

The room perked up when a court reporter, wielding a transcription machine, walked into the room.

It was 4:10 p.m. and there hadn’t been a peep from the jury all day.

“We’re doing some testing,” someone said. “As you were.”

There were a few chuckles, and relieved sighs, as preparations for a telephone conference between U.S. District Court Judge Joan Azrack and two attorneys — which would begin at 4:18 p.m. — went on.

Day is done

Some spectators already had donned jackets and were headed out when word came of a note from the jury foreman. It read:

“The jury wishes to review the testimony of:

J. Sinnreich (complete)

Len Genova (pertaining to the April 28th meeting)

Bill Savino (complete).”

The time noted was 4:39 p.m.

Azrack returned to the courtroom at 4:48 p.m. to read the note into the record, and tell attorneys for both sides to review the requested testimony -- so that it could be handed over to jurors Wednesday morning.

Sinnreich, Genova and Savino all gave testimony relating to former restaurateur Harendra Singh’s quest to get the Town of Oyster Bay to back loans for his companies.

Jonathan Sinnreich, formerly Oyster Bay's outside counsel, testified he thought it was a bad idea.

William Savino, an attorney at the law firm Rivkin Radler, testified about notes he said he took during a conversation with Edward Mangano about the matter.

And former town deputy supervisor Leonard Genova, testified about a meeting attended by Sinnreich and Savino during which the loans were discussed.

Singh also attended — and also testified about — the same meeting.

His was the only account jurors did not seek Tuesday.