Breaking ranks

A sitting Republican state assemblyman broke with the usually tight Nassau GOP to testify for the prosecution in the trial of Edward Mangano, the Nassau’s former county executive, his wife, Linda, and John Venditto, Oyster Bay’s former town supervisor.

But it wasn’t the first time.

Assemb. Michael Montesano (R-Glen Head) told jurors that shortly after his election in February 2010, he was asked by Jim Picken, chairman of the Oyster Bay Republican Committee, to give Mangano’s wife, Linda, a job.

He also said Picken told him to pay Linda Mangano “your full budget,” that is the $85,000 he was allocated by the state Assembly to pay staff.

Montesano, a former NYPD police officer and detective, said he told Picken no. “I looked at him and said I didn’t think it was a good idea,” he testified.

And then he called Mangano, twice leaving messages, as a courtesy.

He said Mangano called him back, saying that Linda Mangano wasn’t going to take the job. Montesano said he hadn’t planned to offer her a job anyway.

Former restaurateur Harendra Singh, of Laurel Hollow, has testified that he had hired Linda Mangano for a no-show job in which she earned $450,000 between 2010 and 2014.

Montesano won office in a special election to replace Rob Walker, a former assemblyman who became Mangano’s chief deputy county executive.

In a separate corruption-related case, Walker has pleaded not guilty to charges of obstructing justice and lying to FBI agents.

Suspicious surroundings

Former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto’s Massapequa campaign headquarters came up again in testimony Monday.

Earlier in the trial, Singh told jurors that the drapes to the storefront headquarters always were drawn. And the prosecution, more than once, has projected photographs of the office onto the courtroom’s big screen.

Last week, defense attorneys, using a similar photograph, noted that businesses on either side of the headquarters had window coverings as well.

On Monday, Det. Daniel Dacres of the Nassau police department, who was an occasional driver and bodyguard for Edward Mangano, testified that he felt uneasy dropping Mangano off at the headquarters.

“Were you concerned?” asked Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Treinis Gatz.”

“Yes,” Dacres answered.

“It didn’t look like it was open, didn’t look like a regular business,” he said.

“It was suspicious, to me at least.”

Musical chairs

Linda Mangano’s breaking into tears as prosecutors questioned Singh about whether he thought she might have had time to buy her son a birthday present led to a bench conference Thursday.

“So, during the break, you’re going to do musical chairs and move your client so she’s facing me, and she’s going to compose herself because I’m not going to have her sit there crying facing the jury,” U.S. District Court Judge Joan M. Azrack told John Carman, Linda Mangano’s attorney, according to a transcript.

“I don’t think that was an act, frankly,” Carman responded. “That’s fine, wherever you want her.”

“I’ll assume it’s genuine, but it’s not appropriate, and that’s why I took the break,” the judge went on.

“I couldn’t stop it,” Carman said.

“I saw you sort of tried,” the judge said. “I know it’s difficult, but that’s what you’re going to do, switch and go back . . . to your original seats.”

“We know where they are,” Carman said. “We’re like homing pigeons. We will find them.”

