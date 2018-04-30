Sausage making

Leonard Genova, Oyster Bay’s former town attorney, detailed how government and politics are entwined in Nassau during testimony Monday in the corruption trial of Edward Mangano, Nassau’s former county executive, his wife, Linda, and John Venditto, Oyster Bay’s former town supervisor.

Genova told jurors — as a photograph of Nassau GOP chairman Joseph Mondello looked on from the courtroom’s largest screen behind him — that the party structure closely resembled that of the county’s government structure.

“There is a tremendous amount of interplay between the politics and the government,” he testified.

In the GOP, Mondello sits at the top.

In Nassau, it was Mangano, he testified.

In Oyster Bay, the top spot on an organization chart entered into evidence belongs to Town of Oyster Bay residents.

But Genova, under questioning from Assistant U.S. Attorney Catherine M. Mirabile, tied it all together.

And not in any way that should bring comfort to town or county residents.

He said, as witnesses have said before him, that Oyster Bay jobs and favors went to the politically connected and to officials’ friends.

That’s called patronage.

And favoritism.

He said that town board resolutions were drafted to be vague, by design, to allow officials leeway to do pretty much whatever they wanted.

That’s called being a rubber stamp — which means goodbye to municipal checks and balances.

He said the town practice was to meet with preferred vendors before drafting Requests for Proposals as a way to favor the same vendor.

“We would back into an RFP, go over it with a person and then utilize that information to tailor the RFP,” Genova testified.

That sounds like bid rigging.

And, Genova testified, that as a political leader charged with raising funds for the GOP and as a public official, he focused on certain contractors when seeking contributions.

“These are typically some of those I would go to on a regular basis,” he said.

That sounds like pay to play.

All in all, during his first hours on the stand, in the eighth week of a political corruption trial, Genova dissected all that’s wrong with too many municipalities on Long Island.

Limiting comment

Genova said Venditto voted in lockstep with his all-Republican town board, all but once.

He testified that, behind closed doors, Venditto supported limiting the amount of time the public could speak at meetings.

But when the resolution came up for a vote during a board meeting, Venditto said he wanted to vote against it — because during his tenure the supervisor had always opposed limiting public comment.

That was in 2016, when the board — without public notice or comment — adopted a resolution limiting the public to speaking three minutes on one resolution and up to 10 minutes on three or more resolutions.

The board adopted the resolution, which was announced minutes before the board voted, without prior public notice or comment.

It was aimed at residents, including Robert Ripp, a frequent Venditto critic who during that time made lengthy public comments and asked questions about the administration.

Ripp, who has attended every day of the trial, took notes during Genova’s testimony.

Not on the payroll

Richard Porcelli was not a town employee, Genova testified, but he had an office, a business card and a listing on the town’s telephone directory.

“Was he on the town payroll?” District Judge Joan M. Azrack asked, with no trace of the incredulity that showed on faces of many others in the courtroom.

“He wasn’t on any town payroll, your honor,” Genova answered.

Mirabile entered a copy of the town telephone directory into evidence.

And, a few moments later, a copy of the business card the town had made up for Porcelli.

As for the office, which was on the third floor of Oyster Bay Town Hall north adjacent to that of the supervisor’s, Genova testified, “Mr. Porcelli put some of his personal items” in the office “where he could come in if he wanted a place to sit and hang his hat.”

Porcelli, who spent a portion of each year in Florida for his health, was considered to be Venditto’s chief of staff, Genova testified.

You’ve got mail

Genova testified that Venditto had no town email address.

“He didn’t use email for any government or political purpose,” Genova said.

And, Genova testified, Venditto preferred to work in his campaign headquarters in North Massapequa, which often had the front window shades pulled.

Genova said the sun showed through the windows in the afternoon and the shades helped.

“But,” he testified, “they were always drawn to have privacy, and to not let people see in.”

As for his own emails, Genova testified, he preferred to use an AOL account rather than a town email account.

“I felt nothing good could come of constantly putting things in email, and the records you would be creating,” he testified.