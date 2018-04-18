Frederick Mei, a former Oyster Bay deputy town attorney who has admitted taking bribes, told jurors Wednesday at the federal corruption trial of former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto that he is “terrified” at the prospect of prison.

Mei, the latest of witnesses taking the stand for the prosecution, faced questioning by Venditto’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo of Manhattan, who sought to demonstrate how desperate Mei was to avoid incarceration.

“Tell the jury how terrified you are of prison,” Agnifilo instructed Mei.

“Equally terrified,” Mei said, comparing the possibility with how he had felt during an internal Oyster Bay investigation on restaurateur Harendra Singh’s business relationship with the town.

But Mei added: “The specter of prison for me is in the future . . . I’m not thinking about it right now.”

The former town official said, “I’m going to tell the truth and get past this.”

Mei, 58, of Bayville, has pleaded guilty to accepting bribes from Singh, including $50,000 in checks made out to cash, a trip to South Korea and cash payments to cover a $36,000 BMW lease.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Mangano-Venditto trial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Mangano and Venditto, meanwhile, are fighting charges that they, too, took bribes from Singh.

The trial is in its sixth week in Central Islip.

The charges against Mangano, 56, of Bethpage, include conspiracy to commit federal program bribery, honest-services wire fraud and extortion.

The charges against Venditto, 68, of North Massapequa, include conspiracy to commit federal program bribery, honest-services wire fraud and securities fraud.

Mangano’s wife, Linda, 54, of Bethpage, also is standing trial.

She is charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice, obstruction of justice and making false statements to the FBI.

The three have pleaded not guilty.

Singh, 59, of Laurel Hollow, testified in the trial’s first four weeks to bribing the elected officials with perks that include free meals at his restaurants, free vacations for the Mangano family, free limousine services for Venditto, his family members, his aides and their guests, and a no-show job for Linda Mangano that netted her $450,000 over four and a half years.

Singh testified that Edward Mangano and Venditto, in exchange, helped him to boost his businesses and secure him two lucrative county contracts and about $20 million in town-guaranteed loans.

Mei has testified that he helped to facilitate those loans, but said the direction to do so came from Venditto, beginning with the first $1.5 million line of credit in 2010 from Madison National Bank.

But Mei acknowledged Wednesday in response to Agnifilo’s questions that he never told the town supervisor about helping Singh to later acquire two loans from Westchester County-based NDH Capital, about hiring the Democrat-connected Harris Beach law firm to represent the town at the request of Singh, about taking various bribes from Singh or about forging Venditto’s signature on a document.

Agnifilo focused on the forgery, asking Mei about a $1.8 million loan from Atalaya Finance for capital improvements at Tappen Beach.

Mei said that sometime in July 2014, he called Singh and told him there was an issue.

Then-Town Attorney Leonard Genova had already signed an agreement, and they would have to make an amendment, which would take about six weeks, Mei recounted.

Singh didn’t want to wait, so Mei brought a blank document to H.R. Singletons, Singh’s flagship restaurant in Bethpage, Mei said.

Asked if he had the “best interests of the town” at mind, when he took that action, Mei said no.

Singh, in his testimony, had said that Mei advised him to have someone sign for Venditto because Mei was too “lazy” to return to town hall. Singh said he asked his comptroller, Salvatore Russo, to sign and Russo did so.

Genova, who has immunity, is expected to testify in the trial. Russo is now deceased.

Agnifilo asked Mei: “It’s not the case that you told him to have someone sign it”

Mei replied: “Not from my perspective, no.”

Asked if it was possible, Mei said: “Unlikely.”

“Who forged my client’s signature?” Agnifilo asked.

“I don’t know . . . I wasn’t there,” Mei responded.

Mei said he signed the document, handed it to Singh, then “had lunch and left.”

Mei said he didn’t recall if Russo was at H.R. Singletons that day.

“How many times have you been involved with forging my client’s signature?” Agnifilo asked.

“Involved how?” Mei asked, before answered: “Just this one time.”

“You knowingly participated?” Agnifilo asked.

“I assumed what he was going to do,” Mei replied of Singh.

Agnifilo began his questioning Wednesday of Mei by going through a series of Oyster Bay Town board resolutions and interoffice memos, as well as transcripts of town meetings, in seeking to establish that Mei wrote many of the memos recommending the resolutions be passed and that Venditto was just one vote of seven on the board approving the Singh pacts.

Venditto had “no greater weight” than the others, Agnifilo suggested, referring to a 1998 resolution to accept the Parks Department recommendation to award a concession contract to Singh for the golf course.

Agnifilo said if Venditto had voted for it and the other board members had voted against it, the resolution wouldn’t have passed.

“That’s correct,” Mei said.

Agnifilo followed the same line of questioning using several other Singh business-related memos and resolutions.

Agnifilo then went through several pages of the transcript of March 9, 2010 board meeting, noting the mundane business of a municipal hearing, in which the discussion of resolutions and legislation spanned a choral group, zoning changes, a tennis court replacement and plantings at a median in Hicksville.

Agnifilo honed in on a resolution regarding amendments to Singh’s concessions agreement for both the golf course and Tobay Beach at a June 8, 2010 town board meeting.

Mei admitted writing the resolution, which included language that said the resolution would amend the agreement “to obtain financing to make capital improvements.”

“It doesn’t say ‘to him pay pre-existing debt?’” Agnifilo asked, referring to Singh. “Not specifically,” Mei said.

Agnifilo then asked if the resolution mentioned helping Singh’s business.

“No,” Mei said.

“This resolution was voted on by Mr. Venditto and the other six members of the town board?” Agnifilo asked.

“Yes,” Mei said.