Restaurateur Harendra Singh, the prosecution’s star witness in the federal corruption trial of former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, is scheduled to spend his ninth full day on the witness stand Monday.

Mangano’s attorney Kevin Keating — who has sought to paint Singh as a voracious liar — is expected to continue cross-examining the self-described “restaurant mogul” Monday morning.

The questioning will likely center on two recorded phone calls played for the jury late Thursday afternoon in which Singh, who was unaware federal authorities were listening in, told two confidants that Mangano gave him “nothing, nothing” in exchange for giving what prosecutors have described as a no-show job to Mangano’s wife.

Mangano, 56, of Bethpage, his wife Linda, 54, and former Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto, 68, of North Massapequa, are being tried together in U.S. District Court in Central Islip before Judge Joan Azrack.

All three have pleaded not guilty to charges that include conspiracy to commit federal program bribery and honest services fraud for Ed Mangano and Venditto. Mangano faces an additional charge of extortion and Venditto is also charged with securities fraud. Linda Mangano is charged with obstruction of justice and making false statements to a federal agent.

Singh, 59, of Laurel Hollow, a decades-long friend of the Manganos, pleaded guilty in October 2016 to bribing Edward Mangano and Venditto with perks that included free meals for both politicians, free limousine rides for Venditto and his family members, free vacations for the Manganos and a $450,000 no-show job for Linda Mangano.

In exchange, prosecutors allege, Singh received a pair of county contracts and millions in town loan guarantees that were supposed to be used to make capital improvements to the town-owned golf course and Tobay Beach, where Singh was a longtime concessionaire.

The trial began with jury selection March 12 and is expected to last up to eight weeks. John Carman, Linda Mangano’s attorney, will question Singh next before Venditto’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, gets his turn.

Late Thursday, jurors heard Singh on a secretly wiretapped phone conversation in March 2015, telling then-Oyster Bay deputy town attorney Frederick Mei — wearing a body wire as the pair had lunch in a private conference room at Singh’s Bethpage restaurant H.R. Singletons, that Mangano did “nothing, nothing” for him in exchange for Singh hiring Linda Mangano.

Mei, who wore a wire for the feds for about four months in 2015, pleaded guilty in September 2015 to a charge of honest services fraud in a scheme where Singh allegedly gave him $50,000 and paid a $36,000 lease for a convertible BMW in exchange for helping Singh obtain the indirect loan guarantees from the town.

In another secretly wiretapped phone call, Singh was heard telling retired Nassau police Det. Roger Paganuzzi that he had no dirt on any politicians.

“I think they are still hoping that, you know, I know something about some politicians,” Singh said.

“I don’t have any story about any politician,” he said. “I wish I did, I mean, I could make up, but it will be all lies, that won’t be good either, you know.”

Singh said authorities “think that everybody is totally crooked and corrupt, you know, that’s the only reason that anybody had friends . . . What is wrong is being nice and generous to everybody . . . ”

Federal authorities allege Singh plied the Manganos with the job for Linda Mangano — paying her $100,000 annually even as his business struggled to pay its bills — and lavished expensive gifts on them, including $7,000 in hardwood flooring for their bedroom, a $3,000 massage chair and a $7,300 Panerai Luminor watch for their son Sal Mangano’s 21st birthday once Edward Mangano became county executive in January 2010.

In exchange, Singh has testified, he was awarded an approximately $238,000 contract to provide food to Mangano and other officials providing emergency services to residents in the days after superstorm Sandy struck Long Island on Oct. 29, 2012 — including “special food” like steak, veal and shrimp for Mangano and other top officials.

Singh also has testified he received a $200,000 bread and rolls contract at the Nassau County Jail.

Thursday night, after the Singh recordings were played for the jurors — who listened to the conversations with the aide of written transcripts — Keating told reporters: “We had a good day and we expect good days to follow.”