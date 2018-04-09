After 13 days of dramatic testimony by prosecution witness Harendra Singh, the government is expected to present its second witness in the federal corruption trial of former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano Monday morning.

Mangano, 56, of Bethpage, and former Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto, 68, of North Massapequa, have pleaded not guilty to charges that include conspiracy to commit federal program bribery and honest-services fraud. Mangano is also charged with extortion and Venditto is also charged with securities fraud.

Mangano’s wife, Linda, 54, of Bethpage, has pleaded not guilty to charges including obstructing justice and making false statements to the FBI.

The former county executive is accused of giving Singh county contracts in exchange for lavish gifts — such as a $7,200 watch for his son and a $3,000 massage chair — and a $450,000 no-show job for Linda Mangano as a “food taster.”

Venditto is accused of signing off on more than $20 million in town loan guarantees for Singh, a town concessionaire, in exchange for free limousine rides and meals.

This week’s expected witness lineup will be a departure from the head-turning testimony from the prosecution’s star witness, Singh, a failed restaurateur who wrapped up his testimony Thursday.

Singh, 59, of Laurel Hollow, has pleaded guilty to bribing Edward Mangano and Venditto in exchange for hundreds of thousands of dollars in county contracts and millions of dollars in town-guaranteed loans. The bribes included the no-show job for Linda Mangano, free vacations for the Mangano family, and free limousine services for Venditto, his family and his aides, Singh has testified.

Singh repeatedly testified that he showered Mangano and Venditto with free meals and other gifts — not in the spirit of friendship but as bribes in their capacities as government officials to protect his business investments in the town of Oyster Bay and Nassau County.

He began his stint on the stand in a courteous manner with one of the prosecutors who helped craft his cooperation agreement. But he grew seemingly impatient with questioning from three defense attorneys, all attempting to find inconsistencies in his prior statements to investigators and courtroom testimony.

At one point, Singh — whom defense attorneys attempted to paint as a liar — snarked at one attorney: “You are a mind reader now?”

Jurors also heard recorded phone calls from early and mid- 2015 — before Singh’s arrest — between Singh and former deputy town attorney for Oyster Bay Frederick Mei, another expected government witness who has pleaded guilty to charges in the town loan scheme, as well as Singh and former Nassau County Police Det. Roger Paganuzzi.

Singh told Mei, who was wearing a wire for the government, that Edward Mangano had done “nothing, nothing” for him in exchange for Linda’s $100,000 annual job. And Singh, whose phone was wiretapped by authorities, told Paganuzzi that the FBI and prosecutors wanted stories of wrongdoing by politicians and if he gave them such stories, it would be “all lies.”

Defense attorneys for the trio on trial — Kevin Keating, Edward Mangano’s attorney; John Carman, Linda Mangano’s attorney; and Marc Agnifilo, John Venditto’s attorney — all seized on the recorded calls as evidence that Singh is lying about bribing Mangano and Venditto to cooperate with the government for a lighter prison sentence.

Singh, who testified that he’s wearing a federally monitored ankle bracelet, still lives for now at his Laurel Hollow mansion, which he testified is in foreclosure. He also said he is being evicted.

Singh testified he has no money and his restaurant empire is in ruins; most or all of his eateries have since closed and he’s restricted as part of his bail from having involvement in any business operations.

“Harendra Singh has proven himself to be clinically incapable of telling the truth,” said Keating, of Garden City, last week after Singh finished his testimony. “He probably lied 1,000 times and he’s the centerpiece of the government’s case.”

But on Thursday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Catherine Mirabile, on re-direct, sought to show that Singh was lying on the phone calls to save himself.

“Why did you lie?” Singh was asked.

“I didn’t like to share what I was doing with anyone,” he replied. “I wanted to protect myself and obviously everyone else involved.”

Mirabile also brought out that there were only 40 emails to and from Linda Mangano discussing work for Singh’s company and these were mostly concentrated in a three-month period in 2010.

Linda Mangano was paid $450,000 between 2010 and 2014, Singh has testified.

“That comes out to $11,400 an email, correct?” Mirabile asked.

Singh answered affirmatively.