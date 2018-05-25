This story was reported by Nicole Fuller, Robert E. Kessler, Chau Lam, Bridget Murphy, Emily Ngo and Andrew Smith. It was written by Ngo.

Jurors entered the holiday weekend without rendering a verdict Friday as they weighed the federal corruption charges against former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano for a sixth day.

They sent no notes to ask for instruction or information as they have in days past, and U.S. District Judge Joan M. Azrack did not take the bench.

A clerk dismissed them and wished them a good weekend.

It was a quiet day in the Central Islip courtroom, especially compared to Thursday, when the panel acquitted former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto on his 27 corruption-related counts. The jury said it was split on Mangano and his wife, Linda, and that it would continue its deliberations.

Jurors are set to return Tuesday to the Alfonse D’Amato U.S. Courthouse for their seventh day of deliberations and to begin their 12th week in the trial.

The seven women and five men on Friday morning received copies of the transcript they had requested a day earlier of restaurateur Harendra Singh’s testimony relating to the county jail bread-and-rolls contract that prosecutors say Edward Mangano helped him to secure and to the visits Singh paid in 2015 to Linda Mangano at her Bethpage home.

They had previously requested and reviewed information that relates to the county contracts for Singh and to Linda Mangano’s interactions with the FBI and Singh at her home.

Linda Mangano’s attorney, John Carman of Garden City, said as they left the courtroom: “I think we’re immune to the waiting game at this point. To have a day like today with no feedback is confusing. You just try to keep confident.”

Edward Mangano’s lawyer, Kevin Keating of Garden City, told Newsday of the jurors: “It’s fine. This is fine. They’re taking their time. They’re evaluating the evidence. We remain confident.”

Prosecutors say Mangano used his public office and influence to steer two county contracts to Singh’s businesses and to pressure Venditto and Oyster Bay leaders to secure for Singh more than $20 million in town-guaranteed loans.

Prosecutors say Mangano did so as Singh, his longtime friend, provided numerous bribes in the form of free meals, free vacations, free massage and office chairs each valued at more than $3,000, a luxury watch for his son, hardwood flooring for his master bedroom, and a no-show job for his wife that paid her $450,000 over four years.

The Manganos have pleaded not guilty.

Edward Mangano, 56, of Bethpage, faces charges that include federal program bribery, honest-services wire fraud, extortion and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Linda Mangano, 54, also of Bethpage, faces charges of conspiracy to obstruct justice, obstruction of justice and making false statements to the FBI — all in connection to her job with Singh.

Singh, as prosecutors’ star witness, had been on the stand for the trial’s first four weeks. He testified to proving Edward Mangano with benefits in exchange for the boosts to his restaurant empire.

Defense attorneys have painted Singh as a criminal and a liar who said whatever it took to reduce his prison time.

Venditto and his family left the courtroom Thursday afternoon after his not-guilty verdict was read out loud.

The one-time elected official, who served two decades as town supervisor, said the outcome confirmed his “faith in the justice system.”

He was cleared on charges that included federal program bribery, honest-services wire fraud and securities fraud.

Edward Mangano told reporters Friday of Venditto’s acquittal: “I think he deserved to be . . . clearly.”