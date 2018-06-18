TODAY'S PAPER
Power on Trial: Questions? We’ll try to answer them

Linda and Edward Mangano outside federal court in

Linda and Edward Mangano outside federal court in Central Islip on May 31 after a mistrial was declared. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Joye Brown joye.brown@newsday.com
You asked.

And on Tuesday, we will try to provide a few answers.

Please join me and my Newsday colleague, Nicole Fuller, for a Facebook Live on Tuesday at 2 p.m. as we consider some reader questions about the trial of John Venditto, Oyster Bay’s former town supervisor, Edward Mangano, Nassau’s former county executive, and his wife, Linda Mangano.

The trial, which lasted 12 weeks, ended with an acquittal for Venditto and a mistrial for the Manganos.

Prosecutors have said that they intend to try Edward and Linda Mangano again.

Their case is due back in U.S. District Court in Central Islip on June 28 for a status conference before Judge Joan Azrack, who is expected to set a new trial date.

