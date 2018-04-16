Frederick Mei, the former top Oyster Bay official who admitted taking bribes, will take the stand as a cooperating witness for the government Monday morning in the corruption trial of former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto.

Mei, a former deputy town attorney who wore an FBI wire for months as part of a plea deal with the government, secretly pleaded guilty in September 2015 to a charge of honest services fraud for receiving “bribes and kickbacks” for helping secure town loan guarantees for restaurateur Harendra Singh.

Mei accepted $50,000 from Singh, all-expense-paid vacations to Italy and South Korea for himself and family members, and cash payments for a $36,000 convertible BMW lease from 2011 to 2015, according to Singh’s trial testimony.

“Fred Mei was the nuts and bolts guy” for all Singh’s deals with the town, Singh said on the stand. “If his father likes to go to Italy or his niece likes to go to South Korea, I would pay for it.”

The loan guarantees are at the heart of the case alleging a conspiracy between Venditto and Mangano to secure the loan guarantees for Singh — a decades-long close friend of Mangano’s — who himself pleaded guilty to bribing the two then-powerful politicians.

Singh provided a $450,000 no-show job as a “food taster” to Edward Mangano’s wife, Linda Mangano, as well as gifts, free meals and vacations in exchange for a pair of county contracts and for help in securing the guarantees, prosecutors allege.

Singh also gave free limousine rides and free meals to Venditto and his family members in exchange for the loan guarantees, which Singh needed to make contractually required capital improvements to two town-owned properties where he was a concessionaire, according to prosecutors.

Edward Mangano, 56, of Bethpage, and Venditto, 68, of North Massapequa, are charged with conspiracy to commit federal program bribery and honest services wire fraud. Mangano also is charged with extortion. Venditto also is charged with securities fraud. Linda Mangano, 54, of Bethpage is charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice, obstruction of justice and making false statements to the FBI.

All three have pleaded not guilty.

Mei, formerly Oyster Bay’s deputy town attorney, has already played a starring role in the trial before even taking the stand. Singh, in his 13 days on the stand, spoke frequently of working with Mei on the loan guarantees.

And Mei, wearing a body wire for the FBI, was heard in a recorded conversation played in court last month for the jury prodding Singh — who was unaware his conversation was being recorded — to talk about giving Linda Mangano the $100,000-a-year, no-show job.

“Ed was certainly happy to spend the money that Linda made,” Mei said, adding:

“People are going to assume that if you gave him money like that, he did something for you. Was there anything he did for you?”

Singh responds: “Nothing, nothing.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Treinis Gatz last week told U.S. District Court Judge Joan Azrack, who is presiding over the trial, that Mei’s testimony would likely take a day, though one of the prosecutor’s colleagues said it could stretch to two days.

Then Mei will face a grilling from three defense attorneys.

Venditto’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, has already sought to paint Mei as the ringleader of the loan guarantee scheme who acted without the knowledge of Venditto. He has already seized on a May 3, 2010, email from Singh to Mei, which read: “Without you the whole thing stops,” referring to the effort to get the loan guarantees.

Agnifilo has also pointed to other Singh testimony as evidence of his client’s innocence. Singh testified that when Venditto’s signature was missing on an amendment to a concession agreement at a meeting in August 2010, Mei told Singh to sign it rather than have Venditto re-sign. Singh testified that Mei was being “lazy.”

Singh testified he asked his accountant Salvatore Russo to forge Venditto’s signature, which Russo did.

Mei resigned from his $117,288-a-year position with the town on Aug. 31, 2015, three days before he was indicted.

The trial began on March 12 and was scheduled to take six to eight weeks. Monday marks the start of the sixth week.