This story was reported by Nicole Fuller, Bridget Murphy, Emily Ngo and Andrew Smith. It was written by Ngo.

Former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano’s defense attorney on Monday wrapped up his cross-examination of restaurateur Harendra Singh, the prosecution’s star witness in Mangano’s federal corruption trial, by seeking to paint for jurors a portrait of a man acting to save his own neck.

“Mr. Singh, you spent 15 years of your business life telling various lies because it served your interests, correct?” Kevin Keating of Garden City asked.

Singh agreed.

Keating reminded Singh and others in the Central Islip courtroom of two secretly recorded 2015 conversations played on Thursday, when jurors heard Singh on tape appearing to contradict his testimony about Mangano taking his bribes and helping his businesses.

Singh was heard telling then-Oyster Bay deputy town attorney Frederick Mei — who was wearing an FBI body wire — in March 2015 that Mangano did “nothing, nothing” for him in exchange for such gestures as hiring Mangano’s wife, Linda.

Singh then was heard telling his longtime friend, retired Nassau police Det. Roger Paganuzzi, in a secretly wiretapped June 2015 phone call that he had no dirt on politicians and anything he did share with federal investigators would be “all lies.”

Singh acknowledged, under Keating’s questioning Monday, that he trusted both Mei and Paganuzzi.

The secretly taped conversations took place months after Singh was served with a grand jury subpoena and had his office raided by FBI agents with a search warrant.

After an August 2015 raid, Singh said he sent his then-attorney, Joseph Conway of Mineola, a series of text messages, which Keating displayed for jurors.

The first was a 1992 photo of himself with Mangano.

“They should print this picture and let the world know he is my best friend and never have done To break any laws,” Singh writes with the photo in broken text.

A month later, Singh was indicted and arrested.

He acknowledged to Keating that none of the charges in that indictment — tax fraud, payroll fraud and other charges — had anything to do with Mangano.

“I’m not good with laws and so on,” Singh explained. “I don’t know what I was charged with and what I was not charged with.”

The charges included not reporting $10 million in cash sales, including $2 million at one restaurant alone.

“That cash, Mr. Singh, where did all of that go?” Keating asked.

“It went into the operation of the business,” Singh answered.

“All of it?” Keating asked.

“Yes, all of it,” Singh said.

That indictment also charged Singh with obstruction of justice, lying to federal agents and FEMA fraud, and outlined a loan fraud scheme involving the Town of Oyster Bay’s loan guarantees and the bribery of Mei.

“You knew that was the tip of the iceberg, right, Mr. Singh?” Keating asked.

“No, that’s not true,” Singh said.

Singh was in his ninth full day on the witness stand Monday.

Edward Mangano, 56, of Bethpage, his wife Linda, 54, and former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto, 68, of North Massapequa, are being tried together in U.S. District Court in Central Islip before U.S. District Court Judge Joan M. Azrack.

All three have pleaded not guilty to charges that include conspiracy to commit federal program bribery and honest services fraud for Edward Mangano and Venditto.

Mangano faces an additional charge of extortion and Venditto is also charged with securities fraud.

Linda Mangano is charged with obstruction of justice and making false statements to a federal agent.

Singh, 59, of Laurel Hollow, a decades-long friend of the Manganos, pleaded guilty in October 2016 to bribing Edward Mangano and Venditto with perks that included free meals for both politicians, free limousine rides for Venditto and his family members, free vacations for the Manganos and a no-show job for Linda Mangano totaling $450,000 in pay.

In exchange, prosecutors allege, Singh received a pair of county contracts and millions in town loan guarantees that were supposed to be used to make capital improvements to the town-owned golf course and Tobay Beach, where Singh was a longtime concessionaire.

The trial began with jury selection March 12 and is expected to last up to eight weeks.

John Carman, Linda Mangano’s attorney, began his questioning of Singh later Monday.

Carman of Garden City asked Singh about his secretly captured June 2015 phone call with Paganuzzi.

Singh told Carman he didn’t know the FBI was listening in and agreed he had told Paganuzzi that he wasn’t impeding a government probe.

Pointing to Singh’s testimony earlier in the trial about meeting the Manganos at their home on May 20, 2015 to corroborate a story explaining Linda Mangano’s no-show job to authorities, Carman suggested that Singh was telling the truth to Paganuzzi.

Singh responded that he was “in denial” at the time of the conversation with Paganuzzi and didn’t believe in June 2015 that he had done anything wrong.

“Everybody is in denial when they do something wrong and I was in denial,” he said.

Singh, a diabetic, grew frustrated while parrying back and forth with Carman, saying at one point, “I’m not too good today. I’m very low blood sugar.”

Carman also asked Singh about telling Paganuzzi that the government wanted him to “tell them a story about some politician” and that Singh didn’t have any story but wished he did.

“I could make (expletive) up, but it will be all lies,” Singh said during the conversation.

Singh said Monday of Paganuzzi: “I was lying to him at that time.”

The witness said he “was trying to hide people who I was doing business with” and added later, “I didn’t want to share with Paganuzzi what I was doing with the politicians,”including the Manganos and Town of Oyster Bay officials.

Earlier Monday, Keating, Edward Mangano’s attorney, sought to drive home that Singh is a cooperating criminal who came to the realization that he must turn on his longtime friend if he was to see a lighter sentence.

Singh was remanded in December 2015 to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, now realizing what he said was “facing a very, very long prison term.”

While in jail, he said his attorney advised him that the government had a tremendous amount of evidence against him and that “trial was not a good option.”

Keating asked if he then realized that cooperating against others was a better option.

“I came to the realization that I had the option to be honest and tell the truth,” Singh replied.

But Singh acknowledged that to get a letter from prosecutors outlining the extent of his cooperation, he had to do more than merely tell the truth about what he did.

He also had to cooperate with prosecutors who were trying to prove what others did, he said.

Keating asked if Singh would get “significant benefits” from a letter prosecutors would write to the judge who sentences him.

“I hope so,” Singh said.

Keating asked if it was possible for Singh to estimate the number of false statements he’s made over the years to get loans.

“I don’t remember,” Singh said.

Keating emphasized in his questioning that many of Singh’s claims against Mangano rely largely on Singh’s word.

For example, Singh said he bought a pricey office chair for Mangano after Mangano gave him a printout of the chair he wanted.

“There’s no audio tape or video of that happening,” Keating said. “It’s your claim that happened, right?”

Singh agreed. He agreed, similarly, there was no audio or video of other favors he has said that Mangano did for him in return for gifts he has described as bribes.

Singh was released from jail in August 2016, after meeting with federal authorities 15 to 20 times in the previous four months and after he said his health continued to deteriorate in jail. He said he has Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and arthritis in his back. He said he had fallen and bruised his arms and legs.

Since his release, he said he has met with prosecutors “whenever the government wants.”

On Oct. 16, 2016, he pleaded guilty to bribery, honest services wire fraud, tax fraud and other crimes as part of a cooperation agreement.

That agreement notes that it covers numerous other crimes, including disaster relief fraud, obstruction of justice and conspiracy.

After the plea, which was secret at the time, Singh said he was able to drive home to Laurel Hollow, where he still lives.