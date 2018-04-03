Linda Mangano, the wife of the former Nassau County executive, did more work at what restaurateur Harendra Singh has described as her no-show job than he realized, Singh acknowledged Tuesday at Edward Mangano’s federal corruption trial.

Her defense attorney presented Singh — who is in his 12th day on the stand in Central Islip — and jurors with a series of emails exchanged in 2010 with Joseph Scalice, then the general manager of Singh’s now-shuttered Water’s Edge restaurant in Queens.

The correspondences refer to Mangano being present in an office, making calls, getting price quotes and discussing numerous details with Scalice, who in one email describes her work on a mailing as “terrific,” “eye-catching and to the point.”

“I do not recall that Joe was dealing with these things with Linda Mangano,” Singh said in response to questioning by her attorney, John Carman of Garden City.

Singh, who has pleaded guilty to bribing Edward Mangano with perks including a no-show job for Linda Mangano that totaled $450,000 in pay between 2010 and 2014, called himself a “hands-on” chief executive who visited his network of restaurants and communicated regularly with their managers.

But the emails Carman presented forced Singh to admit he was unaware of the volume of work his longtime friend, Linda Mangano, was doing for Scalice, he said.

Singh, 59, of Laurel Hollow, is serving as prosecutors’ star witness in their case against Edward Mangano and former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto. Singh says he bribed them with benefits from free meals at his restaurants to free limousine services for Venditto to vacations, chairs, hardwood flooring and a luxury watch for the Mangano family. In exchange, Singh says he got two country contracts and millions of dollars in town-guaranteed business loans.

Edward Mangano, 56, of Bethpage, and Venditto, 68, of North Massapequa, face charges that include conspiracy to commit federal program bribery and honest-services fraud.

Mangano additionally faces an extortion charge, and Venditto also is charged with securities fraud.

Linda Mangano, 54, of Bethpage, is charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice, obstruction of justice and making false statements to a federal agent.

The three have pleaded not guilty and are standing trial together in the Eastern District of New York.

Carman on Tuesday sought to show his client performed work at what Singh has testified was a no-show job he gave her at the request of Edward Mangano.

Carman took Singh through a series of emails between Scalice and Linda Mangano, in which they discuss the details of various events at the restaurant, advertising, menu changes, promotional material, printing costs and other items.

Singh said he was unaware of almost all of it.

Singh initially said Scalice never complained to him that Linda Mangano was either unresponsive or not showing up for work — and wouldn’t have any reason to do so.

“He knew that Linda Mangano was not going to report for work, so he didn’t care,” Singh said, adding that Scalice was aware she had a no-show job.

Singh said he was unaware of her involvement in promotions for Water’s Edge and didn’t know Scalice was discussing various issues with her.

Singh said he didn’t know that Mangano helped Scalice organize an event for the Raj & Rajeshwari Foundation, run by Singh’s father.

“I had no idea,” he said.

Scalice also asked Mangano’s advice about music and a raffle at another event at the restaurant, and she responded with her suggestions about both.

At one point, Carman showed Singh a news release for the restaurant that Scalice and Mangano had worked on.

“I had never seen this,” Singh said.

An email showed that Scalice had Linda Mangano review the restaurant’s menus.

“Even I’m getting hungry,” Carman said, as he showed them to Singh.

“I had no idea Joe was sending this” to her, Singh said.

Mangano tells Scalice in an email that the menu ought to be edited because it “was too much to read.”

Singh said he had never been aware of her input on the menu.