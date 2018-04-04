Restaurateur Harendra Singh testified Wednesday that the Town of Oyster Bay “was willing to do whatever I wanted,” but the defense attorney for former town supervisor John Venditto sought to show that his client wasn’t key to the town-guaranteed loans that Singh secured.

Marc Agnifilo of Manhattan questioned Singh — who was in his 12th day on the stand — about the forgery of Venditto’s signature on an amendment to a concession agreement.

Singh was asked about meeting with then-deputy town attorney Frederick Mei and Singh comptroller Salvatore Russo in August 2010 at Singh’s H.R. Singletons restaurant in Bethpage to sign the document.

When Singh noticed that key language was missing, Mei told him to sign it himself, Singh testified.

“Just have someone sign it,” Singh quoted Mei, adding that he asked Russo to forge Venditto’s signature.

Agnifilo asked if Singh was concerned that he was getting his employee “involved in a serious crime.”

Singh responded, “At that time, I didn’t pay attention.”

Singh’s first town-guaranteed loan was a $1.5 million loan that closed in June 2010 for improvements to Tobay Beach, where he was a concessionaire.

Agnifilo asked Singh if Mei was crucial to the process.

Venditto was more important, Singh replied.

“The order has to come from the top,” he said.

But Agnifilo then presented a May 3, 2010 email from Singh to Mei reading, “Without you the whole thing stops.”

Mei pleaded guilty to taking bribes from Singh and is expected to be another prosecution witness. Russo has since died.

Singh, 59, of Laurel Hollow, is cooperating with prosecutors in their case against Venditto, former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and his wife, Linda.

Singh pleaded guilty in October 2016 to bribing Edward Mangano and Venditto with benefits including free meals at his restaurants, free limousine services for Venditto, a no-show job for Linda Mangano totaling $450,000 in pay and vacations for the Mangano family. Singh said he did so in exchange for hundreds of thousands of dollars in county contracts and millions of dollars in town-guaranteed loans.

Edward Mangano, 56, of Bethpage, and Venditto, 68, of North Massapequa, face charges that include conspiracy to commit federal program bribery and honest-services fraud. Mangano additionally faces an extortion charge and Venditto also is fighting securities fraud charges.

Linda Mangano, 54, of Bethpage, faces charges including obstructing justice and making false statements to a federal agent.

The three, who are standing trial together in Central Islip, have pleaded not guilty.

Attorneys for the Manganos have finished their cross-examination of Singh.

The federal corruption trial is in its fourth week.

Singh has testified that the first loan guarantee came together after a meeting on April 28, 2010 at Venditto’s Massapequa political headquarters. Mangano was present, Singh said.

“At this point, what had you given to Mr. Venditto?” Agnifilo asked Wednesday.

“Whatever he requested,” Singh answered, citing free limo rides for Venditto and family, free parties and more. “I could go on and on.”

Agnifilo asked if that had all started at that point. He walked over to and stood behind his client in the courtroom.

“This man? The man you identified on the first day of your testimony?” Agnifilo said. “Did that man, Mr. Venditto, take a car ride? When was that?”

Singh replied, “I was doing things for him since 1998.”

“You know that he paid cash to the driver. You know that, don’t you?” Agnifilo asked of the hired car rides.

“No,” Singh replied. “It was charged to my credit card” or to his corporate account. He said he never heard from the limo company that the driver was paid in cash by anyone.

For the first loan, the $1.5 million loan for improvements at Tobay Beach, Madison National Bank was pushing for a letter from Rivkin Radler — the law firm where Edward Mangano had worked — that supported the town’s guarantee, according to emails entered as evidence.

Then-town attorney Leonard Genova told Singh and Mei that a verbal opinion would be sufficient, Singh said, adding that he didn’t remember when that conversation took place or if it was in person or on the phone.

In the end, Mei wrote a letter himself backing the guarantee, and that satisfied the bank, Singh said.

But in September 2010, when Singh was seeking a $3.3 million line of credit for improvements at the town golf course, Madison National Bank president Thomas Gilmartin asked for a written letter from outside counsel, according to an email. The bank’s lawyer explained to Mei that because this was a bigger loan, a letter from Mei would not suffice this time, another email said.

“This is a wrinkle we have to smooth out,” Mei wrote to Singh.

Mei told the bank that the letter for this loan would come from Uniondale-based law firm, Harris Beach, and the bank said that would be acceptable, Singh said.

Mei forwarded that response to Singh, writing “Woohoo!” at the top of it, according to evidence presented in court.

Singh testified that he knew William and Thomas Garry, brothers who worked at Harris Beach.

Thomas Garry, vice chairman of the Nassau Democratic Committee, had introduced him to then-New York City Public Advocate Bill de Blasio, now the mayor, Singh said.

Harris Beach around this time informed Mei that it represented Singh, he testified.

Singh paid Harris Beach for representing the town and producing a letter favorable to Singh, he said.

Singh said Genova told him Harris Beach was a good choice because it was a “Democratic firm,” making it seem independent of a Republican-controlled town.

Agnifilo asked why the town was willing to use a Singh-selected law firm.

“The Town of Oyster Bay was willing to do whatever I wanted, because I was the most important person in their lives,” Singh said. “I supported their agenda.”

But Singh denied that he asked Venditto to use the firm.

Singh also said Wednesday that he never told Venditto directly about an Aug. 10, 2011 meeting he had with other Oyster Bay officials and loan executives.

Mei in a late July 2011 email had told NDH Bank officials who wanted town board members at the meeting that the approval for the loan guarantees were “virtually guaranteed.”

“Did you ever speak to John Venditto in any way, shape or form?” Agnifilo asked.

“I never did directly,” Singh said.

Asked about a meeting Singh held with Venditto the day before the August gathering, Singh said he didn’t tell Venditto about the meeting. Singh said it wasn’t a meeting with Venditto but a date that Venditto was using the conference room in the basement of H.R. Singletons.

“If I told Lenny Genova, I had no reason to tell the supervisor,” Singh said.

Agnifilo also displayed several emails between Mei and loan officials, an effort to show Mei worked independently on Singh’s loan guarantees.

In one email between Mei and William Garry, Garry writes that the firm has been appointed by the town to work on the Madison National Bank loan and said they represented Singh on “unrelated matters.”

But you paid them on this matter? Agnifilo asked.

“I was told to pay, yes,” Singh said.

In an Oct. 6, 2010 email to a loan official, Mei said if there were any differences in the wording of the second loan agreement, it was “word processing glitches” that “we can easily correct.”

Asked if Mei was making decisions about the loans on behalf of the town, Singh said no.