The defense attorney for former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto on Thursday submitted as evidence in his client’s federal corruption trial several checks demonstrating Venditto’s campaign paid for events hosted at restaurateur Harendra Singh’s venues.

Marc Agnifilo of Manhattan showed jurors copies of checks dating back to 2006 in amounts ranging from $64 to $16,870. The checks were paid to various Singh businesses by the campaign, Friends of John Venditto.

Singh has testified to giving the former town supervisor perks such as free or discounted use of his facilities, free meals and free limousine services in exchange for millions of dollars in town-guaranteed loans.

Singh was on his 13th day of testimony in Central Islip. It is expected to be his final day on the stand.

Singh, 59, of Laurel Hollow, is cooperating with prosecutors and has pleaded guilty to bribing Venditto and former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano. He bribed Mangano in exchange for hundreds of thousands of dollars in county contracts and help securing the town-guaranteed loans included a no-show job for Mangano’s wife, Linda, that totaled $450,000 in pay, Singh said.

Edward Mangano, 56, of Bethpage, and Venditto, 68, of North Massapequa, face charges that include conspiracy to commit federal program bribery and honest-services fraud.

Mangano also faces an extortion charge and Venditto also faces securities fraud charges.

Linda Mangano, 54, of Bethpage, faces charges including obstructing justice and making false statements to the FBI.

The three have pleaded not guilty.

“The Town of Oyster Bay was willing to do whatever I wanted, because I was the most important person in their lives,” Singh testified on Wednesday of officials’ help with his businesses. “I supported their agenda.”

Agnifilo, seeking to challenge Singh’s credibility as a cooperating witness, on Thursday questioned Singh about his previous testimony that Deputy Town Supervisor Leonard Genova told him after his raid by the FBI that as long as he kept quiet, his contracts with the town would be safe.

Agnifilo noted that the FBI interviewed Singh about 20 times after he decided to cooperate and asked why he never told authorities about the conversation.

Singh shrugged and said they didn’t ask about it.

“The first time you ever said that was in this courtroom,” Agnifilo said.

“Yes, I did,” Singh said.

Singh conceded during further questioning that he told authorities on May 31, 2016 that town officials assured him several times his contracts were safe, but left out that they demanded he remain quiet.

Agnifilo also questioned Singh about the numerous phones he paid for. Singh said several of them were for his three sons, but he also bought iPhones for then-Deputy Town Attorney Frederick Mei and then-town buildings Commissioner Frederick Ippolito.

“I paid for it, yes,” Singh said of Mei’s phone. “He wanted iPhone and I got him iPhone, yes.”

Mei, who pleaded guilty to taking bribes from Singh, and Genova, who has immunity, are expected to be prosecution witnesses. Ippolito is deceased.

Singh said Mei’s iPhone was separate from burner phones he got for himself and Mei after the FBI interviewed Mei in late 2014. He and Mei used those phones — which are more difficult for authorities to trace — for a couple of months, he said.

Agnifilo asked Singh how he knew to get burner phones if he’d never done such a thing before.

“I just went to a store and bought it,” he said. “I spoke to some people, and they told me what to do.”

No names were associated with those phones, he said, adding he never got burner phones for anyone else.

With that, Agnifilo wrapped up his cross-examination of Singh.

Prosecutors have begun their redirect questioning of the witness.