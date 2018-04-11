A former executive chef with what once was Harendra Singh’s restaurant empire testified Wednesday that former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, his wife, Linda, and former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto are among the VIPs who ate for free under the “H comp.”

Singh, who has testified to bribing the Manganos and the Vendittos with perks including complimentary meals, was known to his friends as “H.”

The federal corruption trial of the Manganos and the Vendittos is in its fifth week in Central Islip.

Dave Salony, who was the Singh Hospitality Group’s executive chef, said there were a few ways to account for a free meal in the software used by the restaurants.

There was a “comp” button, used if a customer was unhappy with his or her meal, he said.

But there was also something known as an “H comp” button which covered meals for Singh’s invited guests, such as the Manganos or Venditto, he said.

Salony said from the stand that Venditto got special, off-menu meals when he worked out of the basement conference room at H.R. Singletons, Singh’s flagship eatery in Bethpage.

Venditto enjoyed angel hair pasta with clams, Salony said.

“We didn’t have angel hair pasta on the menu, and H insisted we keep angel hair in the house at all times” for Venditto, Salony said.

Salony also was the latest of former Singh employees to testify that they either didn’t know that Linda Mangano worked for the company or never saw her at work there.

Singh has said he hired her at Edward Mangano’s request for a no-show job and paid her about $450,000 from 2010 to 2014.

“While I was working there I had no idea Linda was working for Singh or the hospitality group,” Salony said.

When a Singh restaurant had a dry run or a tasting after a menu update, Salony would see and talk with her there as a guest, but never as a fellow employee, he said.

Edward Mangano, 56, of Bethpage, and Venditto, 68, of North Massapequa, have been charged with conspiracy to commit federal program bribery and honest-services fraud, among other alleged crimes. Mangano additionally faces an extortion charge, and Venditto also faces a securities fraud charge.

Charges against Linda Mangano, 54, of Bethpage, including obstructing justice and making false statements to the FBI.

The three have pleaded not guilty.

Singh, 59, of Laurel Hollow, once a close friend to the Manganos, pleaded guilty to bribing Edward Mangano and Venditto with benefits that he said included the no-show job for Linda Mangano, free vacations for the Manganos and free limousine services for Venditto.

Salony was a high school classmate of Linda Mangano’s.

He has a nonprosecution agreement concerning his failure to pay taxes on years of off-the-books income.

Melissa Evwiehor, a former administrative employee to Singh, earlier this week testified that she never communicated with or saw Linda Mangano.

Her husband, Paul Evwiehor, a manager at Singh’s Water’s Edge restaurant in Queens, said from the stand that he never saw “evidence of any kind” that Linda Mangano worked there.

But the Evwiehors, who also have nonprosecution agreements, said they knew she was being paid.

Salony’s testimony on Wednesday included details of how Singh gave “his political friends” very special treatment.

In 2009, when Mangano was running for county executive, campaign workers from the headquarters next door were “constantly” coming over for meals, or having them delivered from H.R. Singletons, Salony said. Salony did not know if the campaign paid for its meals.

Singh testified earlier that there was a house account for the campaign and the meals ultimately were heavily discounted.

Salony said that at Singh’s request, he and his staff would prepare special meals for Singh’s friends around certain holidays.

“We’d deliver trays to the Mangano house, like on Christmas Eve, for example,” Salony said.

Whenever Mangano was going to be present at a Singh property, Salony had to be very detail-oriented, he said.

“H was always on top of any party involving his political friends,” Salony said. On occasion, those would be breakfast meetings at H.R. Singletons, even though that restaurant didn’t serve breakfast, he said. When that happened, Salony had to arrange for food and staff to prepare and cook it, he said.

“Mr. Mangano, he met quite a bit for breakfast,” Salony said.

Then, Salony discussed the company’s contract with Nassau County in the wake of superstorm Sandy.

Because most of the chain’s restaurants were shut in the days after the storm, the county Office of Emergency Management contract was crucial to the business, he said.

Salony oversaw preparations every day of a continental breakfast, then a lunch of sandwiches, pizza and pasta, and dinners of chicken, fish or pasta and salad, he said.

“Mr. Singh would ask us to do some special food for those who were running OEM,” including Mangano, he said.

Those meals included veal Milanese, steaks and shrimp.

“It wasn’t the normal catering, sliced steak, food,” he said. “It was restaurant meals.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Raymond Tierney asked what the difference was, and Salony smiled.

“Filet mignon and London broil — there’s a big difference between the two,” he said.

In June 2014, Singh had an event for the Manganos at the Woodlands catering hall, and the menu was to include a chicken Milanese with mozzarella melted over spinach.

Singh ordered a change via email.

“I am talking about the veal not chicken,” Singh wrote in the email.

That, Salony said, was Mangano requesting the same special meal he had during the storm.

Salony, who begun working for Singh in 1982, left the company in October 2014, in part because he and his staff weren’t getting paid on time, he testified.