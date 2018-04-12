A partner with the Uniondale law firm involved in the Town of Oyster Bay’s indirect loan guarantees for restaurateur Harendra Singh testified Thursday that he was surprised to see both Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and Town Supervisor John Venditto at a key 2010 meeting on the matter.

“I didn’t expect someone of the stature of the town supervisor to be there,” said William Cornachio of Rivkin Radler LLP, Mangano’s ex-law firm.

Asked if he was surprised to see Mangano there, Cornachio responded: “Yes, for the same reason.”

Cornachio’s detailed testimony in the federal corruption trial of Mangano and Venditto, who are no longer in elected office, stood in stark contrast with that of another Rivkin Radler attorney.

William Savino, a friend to Mangano, who once worked at the practice, had testified Wednesday that he couldn’t speak definitively to events surrounding the loan guarantee process.

Savino had offered variations of “I don’t recall” and “I don’t have a recollection,” prompting U.S. District Judge Joan Azrack to pause the examination and confer confidentially with attorneys.

The town-guarantee loans for Singh, which would come to total more than $20 million over the years, are at the heart of prosecutors’ alleged bribery case against Mangano and Venditto.

Asked about the same, pivotal April 28, 2010 meeting where prosecutors and Singh say officials and attorneys hashed out a plan to help Singh secure his first $1.5 million line of credit, Savino did not name Mangano and Venditto.

Asked who was at the meeting, Savino said he had a “recollection” that Cornachio and Jonathan Sinnreich, Oyster Bay’s outside counsel, were there.

Savino said he had “less of a recollection, a vague one” that Singh was there.

“I don’t recall the others,” Savino said.

Pressed further by Assistant U.S. Attorney Catherine Mirabile, Savino responded: “I have provided you with my recollection of Mr. Cornachio being there. ... I just don’t have a recollection of the attendees.”

Mangano, 56, of Bethpage, and Venditto, 68, of North Massapequa, are on trial in Central Islip and have pleaded not guilty to charges that include conspiracy to commit federal program bribery, honest-services fraud, extortion for Mangano and securities fraud for Venditto.

Mangano’s wife, Linda, 54, also of Bethpage, is standing trial with them and has pleaded not guilty to charges that include obstruction of justice and making false statements to the FBI.

Singh, 59, of Laurel Hollow, during his four weeks on the stand, testified that he bribed Edward Mangano and Venditto with benefits including free meals for his restaurants, a no-show job for Linda Mangano that netted $450,000 in pay and free limousine services for Venditto and his inner circle.

Singh said that in exchange the officials helped him to secure hundreds of thousands of dollars in county contracts and more than $20 million in town-guaranteed loans.

Cornachio, who like Savino donated to Mangano’s campaigns but said Savino was much closer to Mangano, testified Thursday that he left the meeting at the Venditto’s North Massapequa campaign headquarters with the “strong sense” that Rivkin Radler must deliver for officials.

“It was clear to me that the town wanted to assist the Singh concessions in obtaining this loan,” Cornachio said.

“It was clear when we left the meeting that everyone there wanted us to find a solution,” he said.

Singh, Savino and then-deputy town attorney Frederick Mei also were there, Cornachio said.

Cornachio described the meeting as “very cordial” and said “no one got angry with us.”

But he said he had a “strong sense when we left, it was important” to the town that the law firm find an avenue that was “lawful and would satisfy the loan requirements.”

Asked by Mirabile if he felt a “sense of urgency” to find a solution, Cornachio answered: “I felt that, yes.”

By whom? Mirabile asked.

“Everyone there,” Cornachio said.

The Rivkin Radler partner said he felt the pressure despite delivering the news — both verbally and via a memo authored by himself and Savino — that the town could not legally guarantee a loan for Singh or private individual.

Cornachio said they wrote the memo because “we didn’t want to walk into this meeting empty-handed,” but he admitted the possible alternatives they proposed in the memo “all stink.”

Asked the purpose of the meeting, Cornachio said it was to deliver the firm’s verdict that a guarantee wasn’t legal, but to also offer “something short of a guarantee that would meet the lender’s requirements.”

Cornachio said he recalled that he and Savino both spoke, but said “I can’t remember any specific comments that anyone made.”

Cornachio said Venditto “certainly spoke” during the meeting, describing him as “sort of sitting in the center, but whether he chaired it or ran it, I don’t know.”

He said he didn’t believe Mei spoke and he didn’t remember Singh saying anything.

Cornachio said he spent “some time” after the meeting “thinking about the problem and trying to develop a solution.”

Cornachio said he devised a plan based on Singh’s existing concession agreement with the town — which provided a termination fee if Singh was let go from his contract.

“The solution only worked at the time . . . if the Singh entity already put in $1.5 million in improvements,” Cornachio explained.

Cornachio said he got assurances from the town that Singh had made that much money in capital improvements, so he prepared documents that would allow the termination fee to go to the lender rather than Singh as “a way to provide security to the loan,” he said.

Cornachio said that, beyond the April 28, 2010 meeting, the only person he communicated with — both verbally and electronically — to about the Singh line of credit was Mei.