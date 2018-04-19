An attorney who formerly served as outside counsel to the Town of Oyster Bay said Thursday that he urged the town against a “sham” and “bogus” proposal by another lawyer to guarantee a loan for restaurateur Harendra Singh.

Jonathan Sinnreich said he believed the idea by an attorney from Rivkin Radler LLP to try to make the Singh loan guarantees legally palatable “couldn’t survive legal scrutiny.”

Thursday was Sinnreich’s second day on the stand in Central Islip at the federal corruption trial of former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and former Town Supervisor John Venditto.

Sinnreich detailed resisting the efforts by Oyster Bay and Rivkin Radler, a law firm where Mangano practiced law before he became county executive.

Sinnreich testified that after the key April 28, 2010 meeting attended by Venditto and Mangano on the way to help Singh, then-Deputy Town Attorney Frederick Mei emailed him about a possible legal fix to the loan guarantees suggested by Rivkin Radler attorney William Cornachio.

The “heart of the suggestion” was the inclusion of a “covenant not to sue,” Sinnreich said.

Sinnreich said he emailed Leonard Genova, the town attorney at the time, telling him about the Mei email and Genova replied, in part: “Don’t respond to Fred Mei or Cornachio.”

Sinnreich told the jury: “It had become obvious to me ... that the town was now looking for Rivkin Radler to find a way.”

Rivkin Radler and its attorneys have not been charged with wrongdoing.

The firm helped to draw up the legal documents that led to Singh’s town-guaranteed $1.5 million line of credit in 2010, according to Cornachio’s testimony last week.

It was the first of a series of town-guaranteed loans for Singh that totaled about $20 million and make up a key part of prosecutors’ bribery case against Mangano and Venditto.

Sinnreich said he ended up taking a call from Mei because he “didn’t feel comfortable dodging” him.

“I told Fred it was a sham and it couldn’t survive judicial scrutiny,” Sinnreich testified.

Sinnreich explained that the covenant, which would prevent Singh from suing the town, was hypothetical and therefore not worth $1.5 million.

“As I told Mr. Mei and Mr. Genova, I thought that was a bogus, pre-texual document,” Sinnreich said.

Mei, who pleaded guilty to taking bribes from Singh, also has testified in the trial. Genova, who has immunity, is expected to take the stand later in the trial.

The charges against Mangano, 56, of Bethpage, and Venditto, 68, of North Massapequa, include conspiracy to commit federal program bribery and honest-services wire fraud.

Mangano also is charged with extortion.

Venditto also is charged with securities fraud.

Mangano’s wife, Linda, 54, of Bethpage, also standing trial, is charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice, obstruction of justice and making false statements to the FBI.

The three have pleaded not guilty.

Singh, 59, of Laurel Hollow, testified in the trial’s first four weeks that he bribed Edward Mangano and Venditto with free meals, free vacations for Mangano, free limousine services for Venditto and a no-show job that paid a total $450,000 for Linda Mangano in exchange for county contracts and town-guaranteed loans.

Though Sinnreich testified Wednesday that he expressed “constitutional concerns” surrounding Oyster Bay’s plan to guarantee loans for Singh, Cornachio had said he believed the documents he drafted did not constitute a guarantee.

The state “constitution does not prohibit a municipality from providing some security to a private person,” Cornachio testified one week ago.

That’s different from lending its creditworthiness to a person or business, he said.

Sinnreich recounted Thursday that he instead proposed that all the borrowed money be used for capital improvements, and the town provide “not an absolute promise of payment” of the loan in the event that Singh defaulted.

“I thought it was in a gray area, where you could make a respectable argument,” Sinnreich said.

Sinnreich said that was his “last communication” with town officials seeking legal advice on the matter.

The town ultimately passed an amendment to Singh’s concession agreement for the indirect guarantees, but Sinnreich said he didn’t learn about it until years later.

“I was never involved in any way, shape or form,” Sinnreich said. “In fact, I never knew it happened.”

Sinnreich, who said he looked at the document previous to his court appearance, said the solution they ended up with “in my view, made it even worse.”

The document “on its face” lets Singh use the loan proceeds “for whatever he wants,” Sinnreich said.

The witness later Thursday morning clashed with Edward Mangano’s lawyer Kevin Keating of Garden City.

Under cross-examination, Sinnreich and Keating disagreed with the details of the legality of the loan guarantees.

“You’re mixing apples and oranges,” Sinnreich told Keating at one point.

Keating sought to establish that it’s normal to have differing legal opinions.

“Sometimes courts agree with your opinion and sometimes not?” he asked.

“Yes,” Sinnreich said.

“Sometimes your adversary ends up being correct?” Keating asked.

“Yes,” Sinnreich said.

But several other times, Sinnreich told Keating “no” and at least once said: “I would not agree with that statement.”