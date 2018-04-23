A series of former Nassau County employees and bank officials are expected to round out the prosecution witnesses called beginning Monday — the seventh week of the corruption trial of former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto.

The pair is on trial on allegations they provided county contracts and about $20 million in town-guaranteed loans to restaurateur Harendra Singh in exchange for bribes, including a $450,000 no-show job for Edward Mangano’s wife, Linda, who is also on trial, free meals, vacations and other gifts for Edward Mangano, and limo rides and free meals for Venditto.

The charges against Edward Mangano, 56, of Bethpage, and Venditto, 68, of North Massapequa, include conspiracy to commit federal program bribery and honest-services wire fraud.

Mangano, who first took office as county executive in January 2010, also is charged with extortion. Venditto also is charged with securities fraud.

Linda Mangano, 54, of Bethpage, is charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice, obstruction of justice and making false statements to the FBI.

The three have pleaded not guilty.

Last week, the jury heard from two key witnesses — Frederick Mei, the former Oyster Bay deputy town attorney, and Jonathan Sinnreich, an outside lawyer whom the town consulted on various legal issues, including the loan guarantees.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Mangano-Venditto trial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Mei, 58, of Bayville, is cooperating with prosecutors after pleading guilty to accepting bribes from Singh, including $50,000 in checks made out to cash, a trip to South Korea and cash payments to cover a $36,000 BMW lease.

Mei testified about the so-called “Oyster Bay way,” which he said indicated the nature of “pay-to-play” politics in the town.

Mei testified he wasn’t the only town official taking free perks from Singh: Mei said Singh told him that he paid for fishing trips for Rich Betz, commissioner of parks and then public works, and let him eat for free at his restaurants.

Mei also testified Singh told him town board member Anthony Macagnone got a discounted wedding at the Woodlands, as did town board member Joseph Muscarella. Mei also said Singh told him Nassau Republican Chairman Joseph Mondello received two discounted weddings, and Deputy Town Supervisor Leonard Genova got car service for himself and his family.

Sinnreich testified over the course of two days about events in 2010 when Rivkin Radler LLP, the Uniondale law firm where Mangano once practiced, drew up the legal documents to help Oyster Bay guarantee a $1.5 million line of credit for Singh.

Sinnreich rendered his opinion in lengthy emails on the proposal, which he thought was illegal because it was at odds with prohibitions in the state constitution on municipalities providing gifts and lending its creditworthiness to a private individual or entity, he testified.

Sinnreich testified to attending a pivotal April 28, 2010, meeting at Venditto’s North Massapequa campaign headquarters, which was also attended by Venditto, Edward Mangano, Rivkin Radler attorneys William Sorvino and William Cornachio, Singh and Mei.

Sinnreich said he recalled Edward Mangano putting his hand on Singh’s shoulder and telling the room: “Let’s get this thing done.”

Sinnreich said he left the meeting with a sense that town officials wanted to find a solution for Singh, adding that he found the officials to be “solicitous” of the self-proclaimed restaurant mogul.

Sinnreich said when the town pushed ahead anyway, he thought the proposal they decided on was a “sham” and “bogus.”

Sinnreich — unlike Mei and Singh — is not accused of any criminal wrongdoing.

Singh — the first witness called in the trial — pleaded guilty in 2015 to bribing Mangano and Venditto as part of a cooperation agreement with prosecutors.

Singh testified to committing many crimes over the course of the trial, including check kiting and filing false tax returns.