A former manager of the Nassau County emergency operations center stressed Tuesday from the stand that he believed former County Executive Edward Mangano was behind the push to award restaurateur Harendra Singh an emergency, no-bid catering contract in the wake of superstorm Sandy.

John Maguire, testifying for a second day in Mangano’s federal corruption trial in Central Islip, again recounted how Mangano’s then-assistant Laura Munafo asked him: “Who the [expletive] are you to pick the caterer?”

But then Assistant U.S. Attorney Raymond Tierney asked Maguire on whose behalf he thought Munafo was speaking.

“The county executive,” Maguire responded.

It was Singh who ultimately received the contract to provide meals to county emergency workers who were toiling during Sandy’s aftermath in 2012, though Singh wasn’t on the list of three approved vendors for the task.

“Do you think Harendra Singh’s friendship with Ed Mangano had anything to do with the awarding of this contract?” Tierney asked.

“Yes,” Maguire said.

Singh, 59, of Laurel Hollow, who testified in the trial’s first four weeks, pleaded guilty to providing Mangano and former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto with bribes in exchange for county contracts totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars and town-guaranteed loans totaling about $20 million.

Mangano’s defense attorney, Kevin Keating of Garden City, earlier in the trial sought to distance his client from the contract that Singh won for the Sandy response.

Singh had acknowledged then that the contract was initiated by Health Commissioner Larry Eisenstein and negotiated with Craig Craft, who is now deceased but was then the Office of Emergency Management commissioner, and his aide Raquel Wolf, a former Singh employee.

Singh had said that during the Sandy cleanup efforts he served the VIPs including Mangano “special food” such as shrimp and veal while the rank-and-file ate meals such as chicken and pasta.

Mangano, 56, of Bethpage, and Venditto, 68, of North Massapequa, have pleaded not guilty to charges that include conspiracy to commit federal program bribery and honest-services wire fraud, extortion for Mangano and securities fraud for Venditto.

Mangano’s wife, Linda, 54, of Bethpage, who is also standing trial, has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to obstruct justice, obstruction of justice and making false statements to the FBI.

Their trial is in its seventh week.

Singh has testified that he bribed Edward Mangano and Venditto with perks including free meals at his restaurants, free limousine services for Venditto, his aides, his family and their guests, free vacations for the Mangano family and a no-show job for Linda Mangano that paid her $450,000 over four and a half years.

On Tuesday, Maguire testified to Mangano’s influence during the Sandy recovery process.

He said that as the county was reeling from the storm’s devastation, Mangano was in charge and that Craft would speak to Mangano on any big decisions.

“He called him ‘the boss,’” Maguire said of how Craft referred to Mangano.

Tierney, the prosecutor, asked if stores and restaurants reopened near the emergency operations center in Bethpage as power was restored after Sandy struck.

Maguire said they did.

Yet food was supplied to the center by Singh for about a month, Maguire said.

Keating, Mangano’s attorney, asked if the food supplied was more like 16 days, rather than a month.

Maguire said he couldn’t recall, but agreed that the amount of food tapered off as various agencies demobilized and left the emergency operations center.

He also agreed that Singh’s H.R. Singletons was significantly closer to the center in Bethpage than Freeport is, where one of the approved vendors was.

The next witness Tuesday, former county Office of Emergency Mangano employee Heather McNeill, formerly known by her maiden name, Senti, said Craft became commissioner in 2011 or 2012, and she witnessed that he was friendly with Mangano.

Craft referred to Mangano as “the boss” and to Chief Deputy County Executive Rob Walker as “Walker, Texas Ranger,” she said.

Tierney asked about Craft’s management style.

“My mother always told me it’s not proper to speak ill of the deceased, but Mr. Craft ran OEM like a frat house,” McNeill said.

She added that he left important decisions to the “adults” who worked there.

The Office of Emergency Management had nine employees when Mangano came into office in 2010, but by the time Sandy hit in 2012, it had expanded to 15, McNeill said. Among the new additions were Wolf and Munafo, who started about six months before Sandy, McNeill said.

McNeill said she was unaware of any emergency management experience that Munafo had, but she said Munafo made about $10,000 a year more than she did.

McNeill said Munafo had a “close personal relationship” with Mangano and referred to him as “Ed” during her frequent phone calls with him.

Tierney asked how she knew that.

“She would leave it on speakerphone and scream quite loudly,” McNeill explained.