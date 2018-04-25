A former manager at what once was the Water’s Edge — restaurateur Harendra Singh’s picturesque property in Queens — testified Wednesday that he never saw Linda Mangano, wife of former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, at the eatery, communicated primarily by email with her and collaborated on only two projects with her.

Joseph Scalice, on the stand in the federal corruption trial of Edward Mangano and former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto, spoke to what Singh and prosecutors say was a no-show job Singh gave Linda Mangano as a means of bribing her husband.

Scalice — whose correspondences with Linda Mangano were used earlier in the trial by her defense attorney to demonstrate that she performed more work than Singh knew — estimated that she put “three or four days’ worth of work” into the two projects.

Singh and prosecutors say Linda Mangano was paid $450,000 between 2010 and 2014, though no work product was expected of her. Singh testified that he employed her at her husband’s request and as a bribe to the then-county executive.

Scalice testified that he began communicating with Linda Mangano soon after he started at the Water’s Edge in April 2010.

She received checks from Singh from April 2010 to August 2014, prosecutors say.

“We were working on a project to reintroduce the Water’s Edge to the New York City and Long Island City communities,” Scalice said.

Singh introduced Scalice to Mangano and told him to work with her, and the pair collaborated on the reintroduction and an event to celebrate powerful women in Queens, Scalice said.

“The emails speak for themselves,” Scalice testified. “This was probably three or four days worth of work. ... I can’t fairly say how much time she put into it. I think they could have moved more quickly.”

He said he put 60 to 70 percent of the work into the two projects.

Linda Mangano’s attorney, John Carman of Garden City, earlier in the trial submitted as evidence several email exchanges between her and Scalice about work.

The emails had led Singh, from the stand, to concede that Mangano had done more work than he was aware.

Later in the trial, Assistant U.S. Attorney Catherine Mirabile sought to show the emails presented by Carman numbered only 40 and are concentrated in a three-month period in 2010.

“That comes out to $11,400 an email, correct?” Mirabile asked of the total $450,000 that Mangano was paid.

Singh answered affirmatively.

Edward Mangano, 56, of Bethpage, and Venditto, 68, of North Massapequa, face charges that include conspiracy to commit federal program bribery and honest-services wire fraud, extortion for Mangano and securities fraud for Venditto.

Linda Mangano, 54, of Bethpage, faces charges of conspiracy to obstruct justice, obstruction of justice and making false statements to the FBI.

The three, standing trial together in Central Islip, have pleaded not guilty.

Their trial is in its seventh week.

Testimony by Singh, 59, of Laurel Hollow, dominated the trial’s first four weeks. He pleaded guilty to bribing Edward Mangano and Venditto in exchange for county contracts totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars and town-guaranteed loans totaling more than $20 million.

Singh testified that he showered the one-time elected officials with benefits that included free meals at his restaurants, free limousine services for Venditto, his aides, his family and their guests, free vacations for Mangano and his family and the no-show job for Linda Mangano.

On Wednesday, Linda Mangano’s attorney, Carman, sought to show that federal prosecutors decided to call Scalice as a witness primarily only after Singh testified Mangano did more work for Scalice than he had thought.

Carman asked if Scalice was contacted after the trial started.

“I don’t know,” Scalice said. “When did the trial start?”

As jurors and others laughed, Carman said, “I don’t think anyone knows.”

Scalice said Mangano always responded to his communication.

“She was responsive and professional and courteous with me at all times,” he said.

Earlier Wednesday, a lender testified that his bank, which was involved in Oyster Bay-backed loans totaling more than $20 million for Singh, “felt uncomfortable” when the then-concessionaire failed to reach critical construction benchmarks that were conditions of the loans and sought unsuccessfully to meet with Venditto on the matter.

Howard Kurtzberg, vice president and general counsel of the Westchester-based NDH Capital, and Scott Haber, owner of NDH, sought a meeting with Venditto to go over the terms of the two loans and to discuss possible financing for a third loan for Singh, Kurtzberg said.

NDH’s loans to Singh — indirectly guaranteed by Oyster Bay — totaled $7.8 million for the Woodlands, a catering hall on a town-owned golf course, and $12.5 million for Tobay Beach.

A March 1, 2013 email between Haber, Singh and Barry Edelstein of Structured Growth Capital — which was forwarded to Kurtzberg — submitted as evidence shows Haber telling Singh he wants to meet Venditto.

“This request is a requirement,” Haber writes, adding: “Kindly arrange this meeting as soon as possible.”

Haber later writes to Kurtzberg: “Needless to say, he offered to set up a meeting with the Town of Oyster Bay commissioners and not the town supervisor.”

Venditto’s defense attorney, Marc Agnifilo of Manhattan, asked Kurtzberg: “You never got a meeting with the supervisor?”

“No, we did not,” Kurtzberg said.

“At no time did Singh say, ‘Sure, I’ll bring the supervisor to a meeting?’” Agnifilo asked.

“That’s correct,” Kurtzberg said.