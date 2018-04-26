An executive chef for a Freeport-based catering and restaurant business testified Thursday that his company, the Dover Group, was poised to begin providing food to Nassau County emergency workers in the wake of superstorm Sandy, a contract ultimately awarded to Harendra Singh, a close friend of then-County Executive Edward Mangano.

Christopher Seidl, 37, of Lido Beach, on the stand in the federal corruption trial of Mangano and former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto, said the Dover Group had been asked to cater to those in the county Office of Emergency Management.

Dover was well-equipped to provide thousands of meals a day, even immediately after Sandy struck, Seidl said.

Several of the 700-employee group’s restaurants, including Maliblue Oyster Bar in Lido Beach and the Coral House in Baldwin, had power — as did the group’s warehouse and catering kitchen in Plainview, he said.

In addition, the group operated a fleet of refrigerated food trucks and mobile catering kitchens, he said.

A couple of days after the storm, Dover owner Butch Yamali called Seidl and asked him to meet with OEM officials about providing food for the command center, Seidl recounted.

“He just said it was going to be a very large job,” Seidl said.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Mangano-Venditto trial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A Nassau officer picked him up at Maliblue and brought him to the command center, Seidl said.

He didn’t recall the name of the man he met with at OEM, but his description was consistent with that of command center manager John Maguire, who testified earlier this week about meeting with Seidl.

The man told Seidl the center’s food had been provided thus far by the county jail, Seidl said.

“It didn’t taste good,” Seidl said he was told. “They weren’t happy with the product.”

Others have testified that state inspectors said the food was served in unsanitary conditions because utensils were being cleaned in a men’s bathroom.

Seidl said he described Dover’s capabilities and the kinds of food it could provide. He said Dover could even set up a barbecue tent outside the center and serve hamburgers, hot dogs and ribs in addition to other catered food.

After his meeting was done and he returned to Maliblue, Seidl told his staff to get ready and talked to Yamali again, Seidl testified.

“I told him it was going to be a very large job, and we were going to do it,” he said.

But the call never came and they didn’t get the job.

Singh, a restaurateur and longtime friend of Mangano, got the emergency, no-bid contract to provide food to the county workers during the Sandy recovery process.

He testified in the trial’s first four weeks that the contract paid $236,000 or $238,000 and that he served “special food” such as shrimp and veal to the VIPs, including Mangano, while the rank-and-file ate such meals as chicken and pasta.

Singh, 59, of Laurel Hollow, pleaded guilty to bribing Mangano and Venditto with such perks as free meals at his restaurants, a no-show job paying a total $450,000 for Mangano’s wife, Linda, and free limousine services for Venditto and his inner circle.

Singh said that in exchange he had Edward Mangano and Venditto’s help in securing county contracts, such as the one in Sandy’s aftermath, and more than $20 million in town-guaranteed loans.

Mangano, 56, of Bethpage, and Venditto, 68, of North Massapequa, pleaded not guilty to charges that include conspiracy to commit federal program bribery and honest-services wire fraud, extortion for Mangano and securities fraud for Venditto.

Linda Mangano, 54, of Bethpage, also on trial in Central Islip, pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to obstruct justice, obstruction of justice and making false statements to the FBI.

Their trial is in its seventh week.

On Thursday, one of Edward Mangano’s attorneys, Matthew Brissenden of Garden City, suggested to Seidl that Dover’s facilities may have been too damaged to do the work for the county emergency workers or too far from the Bethpage command center.

Seidl acknowledged that the Sands, a Dover-owned restaurant and catering facility in Lido Beach, was flooded and destroyed, and that some of the group’s refrigerated trucks were storing food at restaurants that had lost power so it didn’t spoil.

But he insisted that Maliblue and Coral House had power and were fully functional.

So was the warehouse that was only about 10 minutes from the command center, Seidl had said during questioning by Assistant U.S. Attorney Raymond Tierney.

Seidl said that although Dover did not get the Nassau County OEM contract, it did other Sandy-related catering work. He wasn’t asked for whom that work was done.

Earlier Thursday, Tara Baglietto of West Islip testified about her short tenure working as corporate marketing director for the Singh Hospitality Group in the second half of 2014.

Tierney asked why her employment ended in December that year.

“After not being paid for eight consecutive weeks and demanding my paycheck, I was soon after let go,” Baglietto said.

Her salary, when she was paid, was $68,000 a year, she said, adding that it all on the books, unlike many other Singh employees who have testified to being paid partially off the books.

She said that when she started in June, she saw no evidence of any prior marketing efforts and essentially had to “start from scratch” while working in a basement office of the Chow Down Diner in Bethpage.

Doing the marketing for the group’s 10 restaurants was at times overwhelming, she said.

“There was a lack of marketing support,” she said.

Baglietto said she had no idea Linda Mangano had ever worked for Singh.

Her interaction with Linda Mangano primarily was related to the county executive’s wife’s role running the Bethpage Tribune, Baglietto testified.

Baglietto said that at the request of Ruby Singh, wife of Harendra Singh, Baglietto reached out to Linda Mangano and asked her to run an ad in the Tribune.

Baglietto said it wasn’t a normal, professional interaction.

She described it as more casual and said it was clear to her that Linda Mangano was being asked to run the ad as a favor to her friend Ruby Singh.

Baglietto said she never saw an invoice for the ad.

It was also clear to her, Baglietto said, that Linda Mangano worked for the Bethpage Tribune, not the Singhs.

Baglietto said she also saw the Manganos at the Chow Down Diner, where they ate about once a week. She said she was aware through the wait staff that the Manganos ate for free and did not tip generously.

During cross-examination by Linda Mangano’s attorney, John Carman of Garden City, Baglietto said there was no marketing work product left for her by anybody.

Not only was there none from Linda Mangano, but there was none from other people who have testified during the course of the trial as having done marketing work for Singh, Baglietto said.

Carman reinforced the idea that Linda Mangano and Ruby Singh were friends who did each other favors — an attempt to undermine the prosecution’s argument that Linda Mangano’s no-show job was a means of bribing Edward Mangano.