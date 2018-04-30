The corruption trial of former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto begins its eighth week Monday.

The two are accused of taking bribes from a town concessionaire and restaurateur in exchange for $20 million in town loan guarantees and a $450,000 no-show job for Mangano’s wife, Linda.

Among the possible witnesses to be called by the prosecution this week include: Laura Munafo, a former county worker, who has been described in testimony as having a “close personal relationship” with Edward Mangano; and Leonard Genova, a former Oyster Bay Town attorney, who is expected to offer key testimony related to Venditto’s knowledge of the loan guarantees.

Edward Mangano, 56, of Bethpage, and Venditto, 68, of North Massapequa, pleaded not guilty to charges that include conspiracy to commit federal program bribery and honest-services wire fraud, extortion for Mangano and securities fraud for Venditto.

Linda Mangano, 54, of Bethpage, pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to obstruct justice, obstruction of justice and making false statements to the FBI connected to the no-show job.

Prosecutors allege Mangano gave two county contracts to restaurateur Harendra Singh, also his longtime close friend, in exchange for a series of gifts, including a $7,000 watch for his son, a $3,000 massage chair and free meals at his restaurants and airfare and lodging for vacations to the Caribbean and upstate.

Linda Mangano is alleged to have received a no-show job doing marketing for Singh’s restaurants for which she was paid $100,000 annually.

Venditto received free meals and limousine rides from Singh, according to prosecutors, for himself and his friends and family.

Singh, 59, of Laurel Hollow, pleaded guilty to bribing Edward Mangano and Venditto and is expected to be sentenced sometime after the trial.

Munafo, who could testify as early as Monday, was the subject of testimony last week.

John Maguire, the command center manager at the county’s Office of Emergency Management, said that after superstorm Sandy struck in October 2012, it was Munafo who upbraided him for directing an emergency contract to provide food to rescue workers to a vendor who already did business with the county.

The county jail had been supplying food, but witnesses testified that a state inspector put a stop to that after servers were spotted washing utensils in a men’s restroom.

Maguire said he was told to follow emergency procurement procedures and reached out to caterer Butch Yamali, who had numerous food contracts with the county.

Maguire said that a short time later, Munafo — Mangano’s former executive assistant — came into his office.

“She walked in and said, ‘Who the [EXPLETIVE][expletive] are you to pick the caterer?’” Maguire recalled on the stand.

He said he replied that he didn’t “give a [EXPLETIVE][expletive]” who the caterer was but said rescue workers were going to “[EXPLETIVE][expletive] themselves” if sanitary food wasn’t provided.

Maguire said Munafo then told him “Butch gets enough” and stormed out of his office. She later announced, “We’re going with H” — a reference to Singh.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Raymond Tierney asked Maguire whom Munafo was speaking for.

“The county executive,” Maguire said.

“Do you think Harendra Singh’s friendship with Ed Mangano had anything to do with the awarding of this contract?” Tierney asked.

“Yes,” Maguire said.