The one-time deputy supervisor of the Town of Oyster Bay admitted Wednesday on the stand that he had initially lied to federal prosecutors because he was “in panic mode” and was protecting his boss, former town supervisor John Venditto.

Leonard Genova, testifying in Venditto’s federal corruption trial, told Assistant U.S. Attorney Catherine Mirabile that he had not been forthcoming with her when she interviewed him more than two years ago.

Why didn’t you speak up? Mirabile asked in court.

“You’re in panic mode,” Genova replied. “You’re covering up your role. You’re covering up a friend and mentor John Venditto’s role.”

Inconsistencies between statements Genova made before the trial and those he has made in his time on the stand were a focus of defense attorneys’ attempt to discredit him as a witness.

Genova, granted immunity in exchange for his testimony, was in court for the third day in the trial of Venditto and former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano.

He continued to clash with Venditto’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo of Manhattan, who pressed Genova on statements he made during a Jan. 28, 2016 meeting with the government.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Mangano-Venditto trial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

During that meeting, according to a statement, Genova said restaurateur Harendra Singh didn’t pay for the free limo rides that he and Venditto allegedly received. Singh has pleaded guilty to bribing Venditto and Mangano.

“Were you telling the truth?” Agnifilo asked.

“No, I was not,” Genova said, adding: “When you’re in denial . . . you’ll say anything to avoid being honest with yourself, sir.”

Genova said he eventually told prosecutors “over the course of 50 to 60 hours of proffers” that Singh footed the bill for the rides.

Agnifilo then asked Genova about his previous statement to the government in which he talked about looking up the price of limo rides — online or by calling the company.

Genova said he either went online or called.

Agnifilo directed him to the notes of that interview, saying: “I’m just trying to clarify.”

Genova shot back: “And I’m just trying to answer.”

Asked about the $1,650 check that Genova wrote to the limo company and gave to Singh to deliver, Genova began to explain.

When Agnifilo signaled that he didn’t want a long-winded explanation, Genova said: “OK, I guess that doesn’t matter.”

U.S. District Judge Joan M. Azrack chided him and Genova apologized.

“Did you tell the government that you would be surprised if Singh paid for the car rides?” Agnifilo finally asked the witness.

Genova answered after looking at the notes of his government interview: “Yes, if that’s what it says.”

Singh, who testified in the first four weeks of the trial in Central Islip, said his stream of bribes for Venditto included free limousine services for the then-town supervisor and his inner circle.

Singh also said he bribed Venditto with free meals and discounted use of office and bribed Mangano with such benefits as free vacations to destinations such as Florida and the Caribbean, expensive massage and office chairs, a luxury watch for his son and a no-show job for his wife, Linda, that paid $450,000 over four and a half years.

The former restaurant magnate said he, in exchange, had received two lucrative county contracts and more than $20 million in town-backed loans.

Edward and Linda Mangano and Venditto have pleaded not guilty.

The charges against Edward Mangano, 56, of Bethpage, and Venditto, 68, of North Massapequa, include conspiracy to commit federal program bribery and honest-services wire fraud, extortion for Mangano and securities fraud for Venditto.

Linda Mangano, 54, of Bethpage, was charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice, obstruction of justice and making false statements to the FBI.

Their trial is in its eighth week.

Venditto’s attorney, Agnifilo, on Wednesday also scrutinized Genova’s previous statements about Venditto’s use of the basement conference room in H.R. Singletons, formerly Singh’s flagship restaurant in Bethpage.

“Is it true that Mr. Singh was always asking you to use the conference room?” Agnifilo asked

“Mr. Singh always said it’s available if we needed it,” Genova said.

Singh “made it very clear to town personnel — myself, John Venditto, Rich Porcelli — that the room was available to us,” Genova said. Porcelli was Venditto’s chief of staff.

Agnifilo then asked Genova about a June 15, 2017 interview with the government in which Genova said, according to the government’s notes, “Harendra Singh was always wanting us to use his conference room.”

Genova said in court: “I don’t remember that.”

Agnifilo showed Genova the notes, asking if it refreshed his memory and Genova answered: “I guess so.”

Agnifilo later focused on Genova’s alleged crimes.

“You are a licensed attorney in the state of New York who has admitted to committing bribery?” Agnifilo asked.

“Yes,” Genova replied.

In light of Genova’s admission under oath that he had committed bribery, had he alerted state licensing officials? Agnifilo asked.

“No, I have not,” Genova said.

Asked if he was planning to, Genova said: “If that’s part of what I need to do, I’ll do it.”

Under questioning by Mirabile, the prosecutor, Genova stressed that Venditto and Mangano both paved the way for Singh’s Oyster Bay-guaranteed loans.

Mirabile asked Genova to explain his earlier testimony that on the April 28, 2010 meeting at Venditto’s campaign headquarters in North Massapequa.

The witness had said he felt Singh had a “blank check” for whatever he wanted, thanks to Mangano and Venditto’s influence.

Asked who the blank check was for, Genova said: “Mr. Singh.”

Mirabile asked: “And who gave the blank check?”

Genova replied: “John Venditto, Ed Mangano.”

Genova, who earlier testified that he had not read Singh’s loan documents before signing them, said he was aware of the substance and “not surprised” after reading them much later — because of the direction given by Mangano and Venditto had been to “find a way to allow the town to back the loans.”

Venditto knew about the $20 million in town-backed loans for Singh but didn’t tell the public or investors about the debt as the town floated bonds, Genova testified.

Genova said he had discussions with Venditto about the loan guarantees before the town making a $30 million bond offering in May 2015 and a $72 million bond offering in July 2015.

Mirabile asked what Venditto told the investing public about the loan guarantees.

Genova replied: “He did not mention anything.”