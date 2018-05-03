A federal agent who interviewed the wife of the former Nassau County executive about her alleged no-show job with restaurateur Harendra Singh testified Thursday that Linda Mangano was inconsistent in her statements and left the impression that she performed a lot of work.

“It was kind of all over the place. ... I would not call them direct answers,” FBI Special Agent Laura Spence said from the stand of Linda Mangano’s answers during interviews with authorities over the course of 2015.

Spence said of Mangano’s descriptions of her marketing responsibilities with Singh’s restaurant network: “I would say she left the impression she did quite a lot.”

Singh and prosecutors say he hired Mangano for a job that paid $450,000 between 2010 and 2014 as a means of bribing her husband, then-county executive Edward Mangano.

Singh said he expected no work product from her.

Several former Singh company employees have testified that they never saw her and didn’t know she was a fellow worker.

Joseph Scalice, who managed Singh’s Water’s Edge restaurant in Queens, last week said he handled the bulk of the two projects on which they collaborated and Linda Mangano probably put just three or four days’ work into them. Email correspondences between Scalice and Mangano — concentrated in 2010 — had been used by her defense attorney to demonstrate she performed work that Singh was unaware of.

Spence testified Thursday that she and another FBI agent, who is now retired, were leaving the Manganos’ Bethpage home after their first interview with Linda Mangano on Jan. 13, 2015, when they realized they had to go back inside.

They knocked on the door and were let back in, Spence said.

“As we were walking away, we realized that we had not told her that lying to a federal agent is a crime,” Spence said.

They explained the law to her and told her “if she had anything she wanted to change ... the time would be now,” Spence said.

But according to the federal agent: “She didn’t have anything to change.”

Less than a month later — on Feb. 6, 2015 — Spence and the other agent went back to the Mangano home and served Linda Mangano with a grand jury subpoena asking her for evidence of her work for Singh, Spence said.

“She was visibly upset,” the witness said. “She was crying.”

Spence said they told her to speak with her husband.

“We tried to calm her,” Spence said.

Linda Mangano, 54, of Bethpage, is charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice, obstruction of justice and making false statements to the FBI.

Edward Mangano, 56, of Bethpage, and former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto, 68, of North Massapequa, face charges that include conspiracy to commit federal program bribery and honest-services wire fraud, extortion for Mangano and securities fraud for Venditto.

The three, standing trial together in Central Islip, have pleaded not guilty.

Singh, 59, of Laurel Hollow, pleaded guilty to bribing Edward Mangano and Venditto in exchange for two county contracts and more than $20 million in town-guaranteed loans.

He testified that his bribes to Mangano included the no-job show for his wife, a luxury watch for his son, free vacations and free meals.

Singh said Venditto accepted free meals and free limousine services for himself, his aides, his family members and their guests.

On Thursday, Spence said she and her partner had asked Linda Mangano at the Jan. 13, 2015, interview if she had any documentation related to her employment.

Mangano replied that her computer had crashed recently, so she had lost some documents, Spence said.

But Mangano did give the agents an email and some menus, which together totaled about six pages, Spence said.

The federal agent also testified that Venditto was interviewed at the U.S. Attorney’s office on Dec. 18, 2015.

Venditto told investigators that he — not Singh — always paid for the limo rides he took.

“He said that he paid for, as well as tipped,” Spence said, adding that he was asked multiple times.

“He was adamant,” she said.

Asked about his family members getting free limo rides from Singh, Venditto “initially he said no and if anybody in his family had, he would know about it,” Spence said.

Limo drivers earlier in the trial — now in its eighth week — testified to picking up and dropping off Venditto and members of his inner circle, saying they were paid by Singh’s company but adding that Venditto and others did tip handsomely.

Both Linda Mangano and Venditto’s interviews with federal authorities were voluntary, Spence said.

They could have refused to talk, she said. They both were advised it was a crime to lie to a federal agent, she said.

Spence additionally discussed the social media research she conducted in connection to the investigation, saying she reviewed the Instagram account of the Manganos’ son, Sal.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Treinis Gatz submitted as evidence a series of Instagram photos from Sal Mangano’s account in which he shows off the $7,000 Panerai watch he received from his parents as a 21st birthday gift.

Singh testified that he paid the remaining balance of the cost of the watch after Edward Mangano gave him $3,000 and told him to get a watch for his son.

In one close-up shot of the watch, apparently on Sal Mangano’s wrist, the son wrote: “I have the best parents in the world,” adding “#lovemyparents.”