The FBI agent who alleges Linda Mangano lied to authorities more than two dozen times when questioned about what prosecutors said was her $450,000 no-show job with restaurateur Harendra Singh, continues testifying Monday in the corruption trial of former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano.

FBI Special Agent Laura Spence, the lead agent on the case, who has sat at the prosecution table throughout the trial, is expected to continue testifying under cross-examination. Monday will begin the ninth week of the trial.

Spence’s testimony is key to the allegations against Linda Mangano, 54, of Bethpage, the wife of Edward Mangano.

Linda Mangano has pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to obstruct justice, obstruction of justice and making false statements to the FBI.

Edward Mangano, 56, of Bethpage, and former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto, 68, of North Massapequa, have pleaded not guilty to charges that include conspiracy to commit federal program bribery and honest-services wire fraud, extortion for Mangano and securities fraud for Venditto.

Singh, 59, of Laurel Hollow, pleaded guilty to bribing Edward Mangano and Venditto in exchange for two county contracts and more than $20 million in town-guaranteed loans.

Singh testified that his bribes to Mangano included the no-job show for his wife, a luxury watch for his son, free vacations and free meals at Singh’s restaurants. Singh said Venditto accepted free meals and free limousine services for himself, his aides, his family members and their guests.

Spence, who spent several hours Thursday on the witness stand, described questioning Linda Mangano at both her Bethpage home and at the U.S. attorney’s office in Central Islip.

When asked about the hours she kept, Spence said Linda Mangano’s answers were “inconsistent.”

Spence explained: “It was kind of all over the place. . . . I would not call them direct answers.”

Asked by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Treinis Gatz how Linda Mangano responded when she was asked directly if the Singh position was no-show job, Spence said, “She would not say this was a no-show job.”

Spence, an 11-year veteran of the FBI assigned to the “White Collar Squad” in the agency’s Long Island office, said she and another agent — Gregory Hagarty, who has since retired — first went to Linda Mangano’s Bethpage home on Jan. 13, 2015, to interview her.

Spence said she and the other agent arrived about 11 a.m. to talk to Linda Mangano about the work she did for Singh, saying she “welcomed us into the home.”

“It was a lovely home,” Spence remarked from the stand.

The conversation among the three, which took place at the kitchen table and lasted about an hour, was cordial, Spence said.

“It was nice,” said Spence. “It was a pleasant conversation.”

Spence said she and the other agent did not read Linda Mangano her rights because “there was no need to.” She was a witness and not a subject of the investigation at that point, Spence said.

“She said she handled menu changes and new colors for Harendra Singh’s restaurants,” said Spence, adding that Linda Mangano also told them she worked on invitation lists for tastings and soft openings at Singh’s restaurants using Excel spreadsheets.

Spence said Linda Mangano told the agents she met with Singh three to four times a week at her home to discuss menus and design ideas and marketing, and during the beginning of her employment, “she advised that she went to the Water’s Edge a lot.”

Treinis Gatz asked, “She used the word ‘a lot?’”

Spence answered: “Yes.”

Linda Mangano also told Spence that she worked on menus for Besi Pizza and Fuego Picante.

Asked what kind of impression the agent had when she left, Spence said: “She did some work for him.”

Treinis Gatz asked if she thought it was part-time work.

Spence answered: “I would say she left the impression she did quite a lot.”

Spence and Hagarty, who were captured on video entering and leaving the Mangano home on surveillance cameras that the Nassau County Police Department had put up, said she was unaware at the time that there were cameras.

The videos, which were shown in court Thursday, showed Hagarty petting one of the Manganos’ dogs as they entered and carrying a dark garbage bag as he left.

Spence, who handed a package on the door step to Linda Mangano as they left, explained, “He’s taking the garbage out.”

Laughter was heard in the courtroom and Edward Mangano smiled.

Spence said the agents realized they had to go back inside.

“As we were walking away, we realized that we had not told her that lying to a federal agent is a crime.”

So they went back to her door, knocked and she let them back in, Spence said.

They explained the law to her, Spence said, and asked “if she had anything she wanted to change . . . the time would be now.”

But according to Spence, Linda Mangano “didn’t have anything to change. She [said she] was telling the truth.”

Spence said the other agents took notes during the meeting and she typed them up when they got back to the office on an FBI 302 form.

On cross-examination Thursday afternoon, Linda Mangano’s attorney John Carman asked how terminology that wasn’t in the handwritten notes from Hagarty made it into the report that Spence typed up after the agents first interviewed Mangano.

The notes were “not verbatim,” and she filled in some details based on her own observations, she said.

Less than a month after the first interview — on Feb. 6, 2015 — Spence and Hagarty went back to the Mangano home and served Linda Mangano with a grand jury subpoena for evidence of her work for Singh.

“She was visibly upset,” said Spence. “She was crying.”

Spence said they told her to talk to her husband. “We tried to calm her.”

Linda Mangano then had two subsequent meetings with federal authorities, Spence said.

At both of those meetings at the U.S. attorney’s office in Central Islip, Linda Mangano greeted Spence with a hug and kiss, Spence recalled with a smile.

At the second meeting, Linda Mangano also embraced and kissed Assistant U.S. Attorney Catherine Mirabile, the lead prosecutor on the case.