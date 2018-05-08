An outside auditor for the Town of Oyster Bay who has testified he was kept in the dark for years about the millions of dollars in town-guaranteed loans for restaurateur Harendra Singh testified Tuesday that he had never known a municipality to make a deal with a concessionaire before.

Donald Hoffmann of the Port Jefferson Station-based Cullen & Danowski, LLP also warned of the risk of financial exposure.

“I haven’t seen anything like this,” he said. “It would be important to understand the nature of the transactions and the likelihood of exposure to the town.”

Hoffmann, an independent auditor who was on the stand for a second day in the federal corruption trial of former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto, former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, and his wife, Linda, said he also has conducted audits for other Long Island towns and for school districts.

The trial is in its ninth week in Central Islip.

The line of credit and loans for Singh backed by the town’s creditworthiness and totaling more than $20 million are the linchpin in prosecutors’ case against Venditto and Mangano.

Singh has testified he bribed the one-time elected officials for the lifeline for his restaurant and concession businesses.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Mangano-Venditto trial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Hoffmann added that upon default, the loans would have a “negative impact” on Oyster Bay’s liquidity and ability to pay bills.

An acceleration clause, which dictated that the town would have to pay the full balance of the loans within 60 days of a default, would “put them in a very negative position with their lenders,” because from 2010 to 2014, the town did not have sufficient cash on hand to pay, he said.

Hoffmann had testified Monday that he first learned about Oyster Bay’s loans for Singh from a Newsday reporter who called him in August 2015 to ask about the transactions.

The town first helped Singh — then a close friend to Edward Mangano — to secure a loan through an indirect guarantee in 2010.

Hoffmann called the withheld information a “concern.”

“We rely on the client to provide information to us throughout the audit . . . and we have to be able to trust the client,” he said.

Mangano, 56, of Bethpage, and Venditto, 68, of North Massapequa, face charges that include conspiracy to commit federal program bribery and honest-services wire fraud, extortion for Mangano and securities fraud for Venditto.

Linda Mangano, 54, of Bethpage, is charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice, obstruction of justice and making false statements to the FBI.

The three have pleaded not guilty.

On Tuesday, Hoffmann said that after he was looped in by Newsday in August 2015, he had “some discussions” with town comptroller Robert McEvoy and was “provided some docs.” But, he said, his firm wasn’t conducting an audit at the time.

Cullen & Danowski was then subpoenaed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to provide three or four years’ worth of audits of Oyster Bay, Hoffmann said.

In December 2015, Hoffmann and some colleagues from his firm had a meeting with McEvoy, then-deputy town supervisor Leonard Genova and then-chief deputy town attorney Frank Scalera to “more fully understand” Singh’s concession amendments. Hoffmann said his firm decided to keep the town as a client.

At that point, Hoffmann said, Genova explained to him at the meeting that the loan guarantees were “the result of a rogue attorney” — a reference to then-deputy town attorney Frederick Mei — and said they were the subject of an “ongoing investigation, by both the town and outside agencies.

In fiscal year 2011, the town had about $44 million in short-term borrowing debt, according to Hoffmann.

The total included $31.8 million in total general obligation bonds, which were due in a year, and $12.5 million in total revenue anticipation notes, he said.

As part of an audit, the town prepares a comprehensive annual financial report, or CAFR, said Hoffmann, who added that any disclosures made are “up to the town.”

Oyster Bay’s 2010 CAFR, however, didn’t include a disclosure of the $1.5 million termination fee — which Venditto signed off on June 8, 2010 — that the town had agreed to pay in the event that Singh defaulted on his line of credit.

Asked if it was misleading for the town not to include that, Hoffmann said: “It might be.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Catherine Mirabile then asked the same question about the $2 million termination fee for another Singh loan and Hoffmann again said “it might be” misleading not to include it.

Mirabile then asked whether it was misleading for Oyster Bay to leave out of its 2011 financial statement the amendment to a concession agreement and the assignment of concession proceeds for Singh’s $7.8 million loan — which Genova signed off on Nov. 18, 2011.

Hoffmann said that as the loan amounts increase, “the likelihood that it’s misleading increases.”

U.S. District Judge Joan M. Azrack on Tuesday read a stipulation to jurors saying that she had permitted prosecutors to pose hypothetical questions to Hoffmann, but that his answers should only be considered if jurors think the facts within the question have been proved.

Venditto’s defense attorney, Marc Agnifilo of Manhattan, asked Hoffmann if he knew in 2016 that Mei had pleaded guilty to accepting bribes from Singh.

Hoffmann said he did not and such knowledge “might” have been significant to him.

Under questioning by Agnifilo, Hoffmann repeated that his firm has “not dropped” Oyster Bay as a client.

The independent auditor agreed with Agnifilo that there was “general confusion” among town officials in the summer and fall of 2015 about the amendments to the concession agreements.

Asked if he relied on Genova for information, Hoffmann said, “That’s fair.”

Mirabile, questioning Hoffmann again, attempted to show there was much information the town withheld from its auditor. She noted that in the town’s 2014 financial statement, it claimed there were no town board resolutions authorizing the loan agreements. She then showed two 2010 resolutions to Hoffmann, who said he had never seen them.

Hoffmann said the town supervisor is the town’s chief financial officer, adding of Venditto: “If he had information that is material, it would be his duty to provide it.”