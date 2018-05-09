An investment analyst who worked with the Town of Oyster Bay and was the latest outside adviser to testify that officials withheld information about town-guaranteed loans for restaurateur Harendra Singh said Wednesday that he purchased securities amid the town’s weakened financial state when it offered incentives.

Patrick Strollo of the Pittsburgh-based Federated Investors said town taxpayers footed the bill for those incentives — insurance and a higher interest rate.

Strollo took the stand in the federal corruption trial of former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto, former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and his wife, Linda.

The trial is in its ninth week in Central Islip.

Strollo testified that his firm first bought securities on behalf of investors from Oyster Bay in 2012 as the town’s “debt levels are rapidly rising” and bought from it again in 2014.

The town had insured the purchase with a double A stable outlook rating, which gives investors “an additional level of protection,” Strollo said.

The offering also had a higher interest rate, Strollo said.

Asked by Assistant U.S. Attorney Raymond Tierney who paid for the increased interest rate, Strollo answered: “The taxpayers of the Town of Oyster Bay.”

Asked who paid for the securities insurance, Strollo said: “The taxpayers of the Town of Oyster Bay.”

Strollo said Oyster Bay officials didn’t disclose to him that the town guaranteed more than $20 million in loans for Singh — a town concessionaire and Mangano friend — until after Strollo’s firm purchased about $186 million in securities from the town.

Had he known about the loan guarantees, it could have “potentially” dissuaded him from buying the town’s securities, he said.

Had he known that town officials were alleged to be taking bribes from Singh, he would not have made any deal, Strollo also said.

“Because it sounds like illegal behavior,” Strollo said. “We try to avoid those kind of situations on behalf of our clients.”

The town-guaranteed loans for Singh are at the heart of prosecutors’ case against the defendants.

Singh earlier in the trial testified that he bribed Edward Mangano and Venditto for financial boosts to his businesses, including the loan guarantees.

Mangano, 56, of Bethpage, and Venditto, 68, of North Massapequa, face charges that include conspiracy to commit federal program bribery and honest-services wire fraud, extortion for Mangano and securities fraud for Venditto.

Linda Mangano, 54, of Bethpage, is charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice, obstruction of justice and making false statements to the FBI.

The three have pleaded not guilty.

Singh pleaded guilty to bribing Edward Mangano with free meals, free vacations and a no-show job for his wife paying $450,000, among other perks, and bribing Venditto with free meals and free limousine services. Singh said that, in exchange, he received county contracts and the Oyster Bay-backed loans.

On Wednesday, Strollo was the latest prosecution witness to testify that town officials had not initially disclosed the loans they had secured for Singh using the town’s creditworthiness.

Christine Crowley, a municipal adviser who helped Oyster Bay with bond offerings, and Donald Hoffmann, who conducted audits of the town, earlier this week in court both said they didn’t learn about the transactions until summer 2015.

Crowley said a colleague told her a Newsday reporter was asking about them. Hoffmann said he was directly contacted by a Newsday reporter.

Under questioning later Wednesday by Venditto’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo of Manhattan, Strollo conceded that he had no idea if the prosecution’s claims about the town’s behavior and what officials knew were true or false.

He agreed that, though the town is vulnerable to being sued by investors, there is no actual litigation right now.

Strollo also acknowledged that the Great Recession that began in 2008 played a role in the town’s financial troubles.

Property values fell and jobs disappeared, and that was not unique to Oyster Bay or Long Island, he said.

Strollo said that investors are willing to buy bonds from troubled towns if the higher interest rates make it worth the risk.

“The fear the investor has is if the information is not true,” he said. “I operate under the assumption that everything is true and disclosed.”

Earlier Wednesday in his testimony, Strollo said he was on a conference call Jan. 26, 2016 with town officials and other investors, when town officials mentioned a “rogue employee.”

This call was planned because Moody’s Investor Service had just withdrawn its rating of town-issued bonds and Standard & Poor’s had downgraded its rating to BBB.

“That’s a low investment-grade rating,” Strollo said, adding that it represented a significant downgrade from the rating the town’s bonds had in 2012.

He said that in addition, investors were concerned that the audit of the town’s 2014 financial statements was delayed.

It was on the investor call that town officials first raised the issue of a “rogue employee” being responsible for the town backing loans to Singh. It was a reference to then-deputy town attorney Frederick Mei, who has pleaded guilty to taking bribes from Singh and testified earlier in the trial.

“I remember hearing that and being pretty shocked,” Strollo said, adding that immediately got up and walked down the hall to the office of a colleague who was considering buying Oyster Bay bonds. “I told him he had to drop what he was doing and listen to this call.”

Strollo said that after the call, he and his colleagues decided they were done with Oyster Bay.

“We determined there were significant liabilities,” he said. “We were no longer interested in purchasing offerings from Oyster Bay.”

He said he thought at the time there was “likely something illegal associated with this.”