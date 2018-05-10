A former contractor who had been awarded millions of dollars in contracts from Nassau County and the Town of Oyster Bay testified Thursday that he gave Edward Mangano $3,600 in cash in 2012 to ensure that the then-county executive “would take care” of any of the contractor’s problems.

“I wanted to do something for Ed and of course to benefit myself,” said Anthony Gulino, 54, of Ridge, taking the stand in the federal corruption trial of Mangano, his wife, Linda, and former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto.

“It would alleviate problems, if I had them in the future,” the witness said. “If something came up, he would take care of it.”

Mangano and Venditto are fighting charges that they took bribes from Harendra Singh in exchange for helping the one-time restaurant mogul secure county contracts and more than $20 million in town-guaranteed loans.

Gulino was testifying on what is expected to be the prosecution’s final day of witnesses in a trial that has stretched into its ninth week in Central Islip.

He said he, his siblings and their companies donated more than $100,000 to the Nassau County Republican Party and about $57,000 to Mangano’s campaign over several years.

He described seeing Mangano at a political function in August or September 2012 and said Mangano mentioned that the porch railing at his home needed work.

“I told Ed that I would take care of this for him,” Gulino said.

Gulino testified that he then had workers do the repairs and on Sept. 7, 2012 went himself to the Mangano house, bringing with him an envelope with an invoice inside for the work that listed $3,585.44 as the balance.

Also inside the envelope was the $3,600 in cash, which Mangano accepted, Gulino said.

“Ed said, ‘You don’t have to do this,’” the witness recounted.

“I said, ‘Don’t worry about it. I’ll just take the check,’” Gulino said he told Mangano. Mangano then wrote the check, and Gulino took it and left, the witness testified.

Mangano, 56, of Bethpage, and John Venditto, 68, of North Massapequa, have pleaded not guilty to charges that include conspiracy to commit federal program bribery and honest-services wire fraud, extortion for Mangano and securities fraud for Venditto.

Linda Mangano, 54, of Bethpage, has pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to obstruct justice, obstruction of justice and making false statements to the FBI.

On Thursday, Gulino said he was a partner and owner of Residential Fence Corp. and Laser Industries until February 2018, when he pleaded guilty to tax evasion.

“I resigned ownership and sold my shares to my siblings,” he said.

Gulino said he signed a cooperation agreement with the government on Feb. 22, 2018, hoping to get “leniency” upon his sentencing, he said.

He testified that his mission was to “tell the truth.”

Asked what happens if he doesn’t, Gulino said: “They’ll rip up the agreement.”

The witness said that in addition to contributions he and his siblings made to the Nassau County GOP and Mangano’s campaign, he also donated $21,000 to Oyster Bay officials, specifically $4,000 to Venditto and $2,000 to his son Michael, who was a state senator until December 2016.

Prompted by Mangano’s attorney, Kevin Keating of Garden City, U.S. District Judge Joan M. Azrack noted to the jurors: “These political contributions are not illegal and the government is not alleging they were part of any quid-pro-quo relationship.”

Asked by Assistant U.S. Attorney Raymond Tierney what he was hoping to get in return for his political donations, Gulino responded: “Work.”

Gulino said he first began working for the Town Of Oyster Bay in the aftermath of Hurricane Gloria in 1985, doing tree trimming, debris removal and concrete and sign repairs.

Then, from 2010 onward, his main point of contact in Oyster Bay was then-deputy town supervisor Leonard Genova, Gulino said.

Genova and Venditto were “very close,” the one-time contractor said.

“Len wouldn’t do anything without getting permission from John,” Gulino said. “When you had a conversation with Len, he wouldn’t do anything without checking with the ‘supe.’”

Gulino said he got “tens of millions” of dollars of contracts to do work in the town over the years.

He said he performed work for free at officials’ homes, including Frank Nocerino, a former deputy parks commissioner and parks commissioner.

He said he tried to give Genova cash in an envelope in 2005 after completing work at his home that would have cost about $4,000 or $5,000.

Guilino said he put the cash in an envelope with the invoice, but Genova rejected it.

“He said, ‘There’s no need to do this,” Gulino said.

Gulino testified he apologized, accepted a check from Genova and never told anyone.