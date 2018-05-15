Former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto “traded their office for money, plain and simple,” a federal prosecutor stated Tuesday in closing arguments marking the tail-end of the one-time elected officials’ 10-week-old corruption trial.

“This case is about corruption and greed at the highest levels and what the defendants did to hide what they did,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Raymond Tierney told jurors in Central Islip, his remark echoing that made by a colleague during opening statements in the same courtroom on March 14.

Tierney argued that Mangano and Venditto were entrenched in “this-for-that” and “quid-pro-quo” relationships with restaurateur Harendra Singh, who testified that he provided the elected leaders with a steady stream of perks that resulted in two county contracts and more than $20 million in town-guaranteed loans for him.

Mangano “and his cronies” wanted to ensure Singh received the county contracts, Tierney said.

Defense attorneys for Mangano, his wife, Linda, and Venditto will take their turn making closing arguments when prosecutors finish theirs.

They have argued in past weeks that Singh and other witnesses were motivated by cooperation arguments and a desire for no to less prison time, that other players in the Town of Oyster Bay were more central to aiding Singh that Venditto, that Mangano was not key to Singh securing county contracts or the town-backed loans, and that prosecutors have not presented sufficient enough evidence to back up the charges against their clients.

But Tierney on Tuesday morning reviewed the government’s case against the men who once were the highest-ranking elected officials in Nassau County and the Town of Oyster Bay.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Mangano-Venditto trial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

He exhibited for the jury evidence entered throughout the course of the trial, including emails, receipts and text messages.

He listed the bribes that prosecutors say Mangano accepted from Singh, including a no-show job for Linda Mangano that paid her more than $450,000, a $3,600 massage chair, a $3,400 office chair, numerous free meals, and family vacations, on which Singh spent $47,000 while the Manganos spent just $8,800.

Tierney showed in his power point presentation that prosecutors say Mangano additionally received a $7,300 Panerai Luminor watch for his son and hardwood flooring for his master bedroom, which cost $4,100.

The prosecutor said that Venditto accepted from Singh $11,400 in limousine services for himself, his family and his friends, free use of Singh’s conference room, free meals for himself and his family, and free or discounted hosting of political events at Singh’s restaurants. The list also included an annual $30,000 for the supervisor’s golf event.

“John Venditto got prestige,” Tierney said, adding that Venditto was able to refer people to Singh for free or discounted services. “He gained political power.”

Mangano, 56, of Bethpage, and Venditto, 68, of North Massapequa, face charges that include conspiracy to commit federal program bribery and honest-services wire fraud, extortion for Mangano and securities fraud for Venditto.

Linda Mangano, 54, of Bethpage, is charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice, obstruction of justice and making false statements to the FBI.

The three have pleaded not guilty.

On Tuesday, Tierney revisited the crucial the April 28, 2010 meeting at Venditto’s campaign headquarters in North Massapequa that was attended, according to witnesses, by Mangano, Venditto, then-deputy town supervisor Leonard Genova, then-deputy town attorney Frederick Mei, then-outside counsel to Oyster Bay Jonathan Sinnreich and William Savino and William Cornachio, of the Rivkin Radler LLP law firm, where Mangano once practiced.

Linda Mangano began her job with Singh that month.

Singh soon afterward would receive a $1.5 million line of credit tied to Oyster Bay’s creditworthiness — his first in a series of town-guaranteed loans.

The “crime was complete, the conspiracy has been formed,” Tierney said.

“Ed Mangano and John Venditto got bribes and in return Singh got amendments for his concession agreements,” Tierney said.

Venditto took official actions by hiring Rivkin Radler, Tierney said.

The prosecutor said the jury should ask itself why these “powerful politicians” went to such lengths to help Singh.

“The answer is they were bribed,” Tierney said.

The government is expected to finish closings after jurors go back to the courtroom from the lunch break.