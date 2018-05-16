Restaurateur Harendra Singh would have gotten “zero, zero” from Nassau County during Edward Mangano’s tenure as county executive if superstorm Sandy had not struck in 2012, Mangano’s defense attorney said Wednesday in his closing arguments.

Kevin Keating of Garden City, representing Mangano at the 10-week-old federal corruption trial in Central Islip, said Singh never did receive a lucrative requirements contract from the county and didn’t get any contracts under $25,000, which could be awarded by Mangano without legislative approval.

Singh received the approximately $238,000 emergency, no-bid contract to serve meals to county emergency workers in the wake of superstorm Sandy only because the state had shut down the county jail’s food services for sanitary reasons and because Singh’s Bethpage restaurant was “two miles down the street” from the Office of Emergency Management, Keating told the jury.

“If there wasn’t a superstorm, Singh would have gotten nothing from Nassau County,” Keating told jurors. “Zero, zero.”

Keating made his case to jurors for nearly three and a half hours over two days.

He had followed Assistant U.S. Attorney Raymond Tierney, whose four hours of closing arguments took up much of Tuesday.

“They traded their office for money, plain and simple,” Tierney had summarized of the government’s influence-peddling case against Mangano and former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto.

“This case is about corruption and greed at the highest levels,” Tierney argued.

Defense attorneys for Mangano’s wife, Linda, and Venditto will next take their turn making closing arguments before jurors.

Edward Mangano, 56, of Bethpage, and Venditto, 68, of North Massapequa, face charges that include conspiracy to commit federal program bribery and honest-services wire fraud, extortion for Mangano and securities fraud for Venditto.

Linda Mangano, 54, of Bethpage, is charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice, obstruction of justice and making false statements to the FBI.

Singh had testified that he bribed Edward Mangano and Venditto in exchange for two county contracts — the OEM catering agreement and a bread-and-rolls contract for the county jail that he ultimately abandoned — and more than $20 million in loans guaranteed by the Town of Oyster Bay’s creditworthiness.

Singh and prosecutors say he gave Mangano free meals, free vacations and a no-show job for his wife that paid her $450,000, among other benefits. They say Singh gave Venditto free meals and free limousine services, among other perks.

On Wednesday, Keating said Singh’s selection as caterer to emergency workers after Sandy had “zero to do with the fact that his wife was employed by the Quinn Group,” a reference to Linda Mangano and Singh’s company.

“It was Hurricane Sandy and it was two miles down the street,” the defense attorney said.

It was Larry Eisenstein, the county health commissioner, and Craig Craft, the county OEM commissioner, who selected Singh, Keating said.

Michael Schlenoff, the county purchasing department director, had testified that when a state of emergency is called, all procurement policies go out the window and the county can select whoever it wants to provide emergency services, Keating noted.

“It’s not Ed Mangano saying, ‘Give it to Singh. It was the state saying, ‘Shut it down,’” Keating said of the county jail food services being shuttered.

Keating also challenged Singh’s testimony that Mangano, then chief deputy county executive Rob Walker, Eisenstein, Craft and other top officials ate for free at Singh’s H.R. Singletons restaurant in Bethpage right before Singh got the contract.

Singh had testified Eisenstein pulled him aside after they ate and told Singh he was going to get him the contract.

Keating said a credit card bill on Mangano’s personal credit card showed he paid for a meal worth $341.97 with a $100 tip on Nov. 3, 2012, after emails show there was already a plan underway by Craft to give Singh the contract.

“What does Ed Mangano do on Nov. 3?” Keating asked. “He pays for food at Singh’s.”

Keating seized a theme introduced by Tierney, the prosecutor, on Tuesday, the idea that Mangano and Venditto were entrenched in a “this-for-that” relationship with Singh.

“This for that?” Keating asked Wednesday. “Ed Mangano doesn’t walk in and say, ‘Hey, H, you’re getting that contract, give me a free meal.’”

Mangano’s lawyer then said Singh was the driving force behind what the restaurateur had testified was the “special food” that he served VIPs including Mangano during Sandy recovery efforts. The meals were different from what the rank-and-file ate and included shrimp, steak and veal.

“There is not a single text between Ed Mangano and Singh about this VIP food,” Keating said. “Harendra Singh . . . he has to comp. It’s the way he lives his life . . . It’s Singh the big shot.”

Keating next discussed Nassau’s awarding of the county jail’s bread-and-rolls contract to San Remo Bakery in Massapequa, then run by Singh’s wife, Ruby.

Keating argued that it was former presiding officer of the county legislature Peter Schmitt, now deceased, behind the push — not Mangano.

Keating pointed out that the Singh bakery ended up dropping out after they won the contact bid, so they never got paid.

Keating said, based on emails submitted as evidence, that Chris Ostuni, an attorney working for Schmitt and the legislature’s GOP caucus, advocated for Singh on behalf of his boss.

Keating pointed out that Ostuni, in an email chain with other county officials, writes: “I know I’m being difficult, but these are my marching orders.”

Keating noted the other top officials on the email chain discussing the initial awarding of the contract to the highest bidder, Rockland Bakery, and the possible splitting of the contract to include San Remo, at one point included John Ciampoli, the then-county attorney, and Schmitt himself.

“It’s full transparency,” Keating said. “This isn’t a backdoor conversation.”

“Who’s not on the email chain?” Keating asked the jury and then pointed to his client at the defendants’ table: “Ed Mangano.”

The defense attorney finished his closing arguments as he started them Tuesday, attacking the credibility of Singh, who was the prosecution’s star witness.

“He said whatever needed to be said and he got his cooperation agreement,” Keating said.

“If Harendra Singh was giving you information in your own life, and reasonable doubt was the standard, would you hesitate or run?” Keating asked the jury. “Run for the hills.”

He added: “He would lie for 10 cents.”