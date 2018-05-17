The attorney representing former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto is expected to finish his closing arguments to jurors Thursday in the federal corruption trial that also includes former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and his wife, Linda.

Marc Agnifilo of Manhattan started his final statement Wednesday to jurors weighing evidence in the trial, now 10 weeks old, in U.S. District Judge Joan M. Azrack’s courtroom in Central Islip.

Agnifilo is expected to finish in about an hour, to be followed by a prosecution rebuttal of about two hours. Then the judge is expected to give jurors instructions so they can begin deliberations, possibly retiring to consider the case Thursday afternoon.

Edward Mangano and Venditto are accused of taking bribes from Oyster Bay concessionaire Harendra Singh, 57, of Laurel Hollow, in exchange for helping him secure a pair of county contracts and more than $20 million in town-guaranteed loans.

The former restaurateur pleaded guilty in 2016 to bribing Edward Mangano. He said he gave Nassau’s top politician a number of gifts — vacations, free meals at his eateries and a no-show job for his wife, Linda — in exchange for county contracts. He also pleaded guilty to bribing Venditto with free limousine rides.

Singh, who has not been sentenced, spent 13 days on the stand in the Mangano-Venditto trial.

Prosecutors allege that Linda Mangano, 54, of Bethpage, lied to federal authorities about her role in Singh’s restaurants, a position for which she was paid $450,000 from 2010 to 2014.

She has pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to obstruct justice, obstruction of justice and making false statements to the FBI.

Edward Mangano, 56, of Bethpage, and Venditto, 68, of North Massapequa, have pleaded not guilty to charges that include conspiracy to commit federal program bribery and honest services wire fraud, extortion for Mangano and securities fraud for Venditto.

Edward Mangano’s attorney, Kevin Keating of Garden City, and Linda Mangano’s attorney, John Carman of Garden City, wrapped up their closing arguments on Wednesday, claiming their clients were innocent.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Raymond Tierney delivered a four-hour closing argument on Tuesday, saying the defendants were engaging in influence peddling.

The trial began March 12.