The jury in the political corruption trial of former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto begins a second day of deliberations Monday morning.

Mangano and Venditto are accused of taking bribes from restaurateur and Oyster Bay concessionaire Harendra Singh in exchange for helping the self-described “restaurant mogul” secure a pair of county contracts and more than $20 million in town-guaranteed loans.

Mangano, 56, of Bethpage, and Venditto, 68, of North Massapequa, have pleaded not guilty to charges that include conspiracy to commit federal program bribery and honest-services wire fraud, extortion for Mangano and securities fraud for Venditto.

Also on trial is Mangano’s wife, Linda Mangano, 54, of Bethpage, who is accused of lying to federal authorities about what they allege was her $450,000 no-show job at Singh’s restaurants. She has pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to obstruct justice, obstruction of justice and making false statements to the FBI.

The jury of seven women and five men began its deliberations on Friday morning and the foreman quickly sent a handwritten note requesting a “read back” of testimony from FBI Special Agent Laura Spence, who testified about alleged lies Linda Mangano told federal authorities regarding her job.

U.S. District Judge Joan Azrack said she’d give the jury a choice between a read back — a lengthy process in which prior testimony would be read to the jurors in open court — or giving the jurors copies of the transcript to read.

John Carman, Linda Mangano’s attorney, objected to the jury getting the choice. But when given the option, the foreman said they’d take the transcript.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Prosecutors pored over the transcript of Spence’s day-and-a-half on the witness stand to ensure there were no side bar conversations between the lawyers and judge nor answers to sustained objections as these were not to be considered by the jury.

By the time that process was completed, Carman, who was out of state attending his daughter’s college graduation, but reachable by telephone and email, said he didn’t have time to review the transcript himself.

So the judge told the jury they’d get the transcript “first thing” Monday morning and she dismissed the group at 4:30 p.m. instead of the regular day-ending 5 p.m., as a juror had an engagement.

Before the jury was brought into the courtroom to be dismissed — and admonished not to talk about the case or read or watch media coverage about it over the weekend — she complimented the prosecutors and defense attorneys.

“This was an extremely well-tried case,” said Azrack. “The advocacy was excellent on everyone’s part and I really appreciate it.”