Jurors asked Tuesday — day three of deliberations in the federal corruption trial of former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and former Oyster Bay Town John Venditto — to review more testimony relating to county contracts that prosecutors say Mangano steered to restaurateur Harendra Singh in exchange for bribes.

The trial is in its 11th week in Central Islip.

The seven women and five men of the jury sent a morning note to U.S. District Judge Joan M. Azrack requesting written copies of the testimony by Butch Yamali and Chris Seidl, both of the Dover Group, based in Freeport, who has said they believed they were set to receive a contract to cater meals for emergency workers in the aftermath of superstorm Sandy.

Instead, the emergency, no-bid contract went to Singh after a profanity-laced intervention by a former Mangano assistant, according to the testimony of John Maguire, manager of the county emergency operations center.

Jurors’ request for transcripts of the testimony by Yamali and Seidl followed other requests Monday for other contracts-related information.

They received transcripts Monday for testimony by Michael Schlenoff, director of the Nassau County office of purchasing, and Linda Mills, who formerly worked in the office, who both discussed a county jail bread-and-rolls contract that a Singh business won by default in 2012.

Jurors also got transcripts for testimony by Maguire and Heather McNeill, a former county emergency management employee, who both described events surrounding the award of Singh’s contract to provide meals for county workers at the Office of Emergency Management after Sandy struck in 2012.

The jury foreman on Monday afternoon sent Azrack a note that said jurors cannot come to “an agreement on certain items,” and the judge encouraged them to continue deliberations.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Mangano, 56, of Bethpage, and Venditto, 68, of North Massapequa, have pleaded not guilty to several corruption-related charges that include federal program bribery and honest-services wire fraud, extortion for Mangano and securities fraud for Venditto.

Mangano’s wife, Linda, 54, of Bethpage, has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to obstruct justice, obstruction of justice and three counts of making false statements to the FBI — all in relation to what prosecutors say was a no-show job Singh gave her as a means of bribing her husband.

Singh testified in the trial’s first four weeks that he bribed Edward Mangano and Venditto with benefits including free meals, free vacations for Mangano and free limousine services for Venditto. He said that they, in exchange, helped his businesses to secure two county contracts and more than $20 million in town-guaranteed loans.