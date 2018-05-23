This story was reported by Nicole Fuller, Robert E. Kessler, Chau Lam, Bridget Murphy, Emily Ngo and Andrew Smith. It was written by Ngo.

Jurors considering the federal corruption charges against former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto asked Wednesday afternoon to review restaurateur Harendra Singh’s testimony about camera footage at the Mangano family’s front door.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Catherine Mirabile said she believes the request relates to obstruction of justice charges in the case.

The jury of seven women and five men on Wednesday was in its fourth day of deliberations in the 11-week-old trial examining whether Mangano and Venditto used their public offices to help Singh secure two county contracts and more than $20 million in town-guaranteed loans in exchange for an alleged illegal stream of benefits.

Mangano and his wife, Linda, face conspiracy to obstruct justice charges.

Linda Mangano additionally faces one count of obstruction of justice and three counts of making false statements to the FBI — all in relation to what prosecutors say was the no-show job Singh gave her as a means of bribing her husband.

Jurors sent a note to U.S. District Court Judge Joan M. Azrack at about 2:30 p.m. asking for a transcript of some of Singh’s testimony and the security footage of the Manganos’ front door.

Azrack instructed that the government put the surveillance video clips on a thumb drive for jurors to view.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The transcript also was to be provided to them.

Earlier in the trial, the video clips had played while prosecutors asked Singh if it was him arriving to and leaving from the Manganos’ Bethpage home.

Edward Mangano, 56, of Bethpage, and Venditto, 68, of North Massapequa, have pleaded not guilty to charges that include federal program bribery and honest-services wire fraud, extortion for Mangano and securities fraud for Venditto.

Linda Mangano also has pleaded not guilty to her charges.

The panel of jurors on Monday and Tuesday sent notes to Azrack saying they could not come to an agreement “on certain items,” but the judge encouraged them to keep working toward a verdict and reminded them of the oath they had taken.