Jurors said Thursday morning that they have reached a “unanimous decision” on one defendant but are split on the other two in the federal corruption trial of former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, his wife, Linda, and former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto.

The three are standing trial together in Central Islip, where prosecutors over 11 weeks have sought to make the case that Edward Mangano took bribes from restaurateur Harendra Singh, including a no-show job for Linda Mangano that paid $450,000, and in exchange, helped secure for Singh two county contracts and $20 million in Oyster Bay-guaranteed loans. Venditto is accused of accepting bribes from Singh in the loan scheme.

“We have come to a unanimous decision on one defendant and we are split on the other two,” the jurors wrote in a 10:24 a.m. note to U.S. District Judge Joan M. Azrack.

The jury of seven women and five men are on their fifth day of deliberations.

Azrack, prosecutors and defense attorneys on Thursday discussed how to proceed after the jurors’ note.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Catherine Mirabile told Azrack the government objected to taking a partial verdict, and said the court should instead give the jurors an Allen charge — or an instruction that they work through their differences to reach a verdict.

Azrack asked why the prosecution was opposed.

Mirabile cited the recent corruption trial of Joseph Percoco, the former aide to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, in Manhattan. That jury had deliberated for eight days and gotten three Allen charges before returning a partial verdict.

This jury has not even been out a full five days, Mirabile said.

“Why not do both?” Azrack asked.

“We don’t want a partial verdict,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Treinis Gatz replied. “We think they should go back in there and do their jobs, like we have done ours.”

Venditto’s lawyer, Marc Agnifilo of Manhattan, said the jury should have the option to give a verdict on one defendant, citing case law to support his position.

The other defense attorneys supported his position.

Azrack responded: “My inclination was to give the instruction about their ability to give a partial verdict and some kind of Allen charge.”

Mirabile said her concern was that the jury might give up deliberating on the other two defendants and say they were hung.

“I’m not suggesting they stop deliberating,” Azrack said.

She had the attorneys continue to confer on what to do.

Jurors in recent days had requested to review testimony relating to the two county contracts that were allegedly steered to Singh by the county executive and to review evidence and testimony relating to FBI visits and interviews with Linda Mangano.

The charges against Edward Mangano, 56, of Bethpage, and Venditto, 68, of North Massapequa, include federal program bribery and honest-services wire fraud, extortion for Mangano and securities fraud for Venditto.

Linda Mangano, 54, of Bethpage, is charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice, obstruction of justice and making false statements to the FBI — all in relation to her job with Singh’s restaurant businesses.

The Manganos and Venditto have pleaded not guilty.