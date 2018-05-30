This story was reported by Nicole Fuller, Robert E. Kessler, Chau Lam, Emily Ngo and Bridget Murphy. It was written by Murphy.

Jurors said Wednesday afternoon that they are deadlocked in the federal corruption trial of former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and his wife, Linda.

But they returned their deliberations — a process now in its eighth day in Central Islip — after the judge asked that they remember their oaths and carry on to “render a true verdict.”

The seven women and five men of the jury sent a note at 12:16 p.m. to U.S. District Judge Joan M. Azrack.

“We are deadlocked,” they wrote.

Edward Mangano’s defense attorney, Kevin Keating of Garden City, responded by requesting that Azrack declare a mistrial.

Linda Mangano’s lawyer, John Carman of Garden City, joined in the motion.

It was their second such request in two days.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

And Azrack again denied it.

She gave the jurors an Allen charge — or instructions to continue their consideration, whatever their differences, of the charges until they reach a verdict.

“I would just like to give you an instruction to assist you,” Azrack said, adding that for a trial of this length, now 12 weeks: “It’s not unusual for deliberations to last a number of days.”

The judge said: “Remember that each of you took an oath . . . to render a true verdict.”

She added: “It is desirable for you to reach a unanimous verdict if you can.”

About 45 minutes after they sent their “deadlocked” note, jurors returned to their deliberations of the charges against the Manganos, who prosecutors say benefited from bribes that Edward Mangano accepted from restaurateur Harendra Singh in exchange for boosts to Singh’s businesses.

Last Thursday, jurors reported that they had reached a consensus on one defendant but were split on the two others.

In a partial verdict, the panel acquitted former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto on the 27 corruption-related counts against him.

The jury restarted its deliberations Tuesday after a juror did not report for duty and instead sent a note from her doctor and a memo giving insight into the deliberations.

That juror was dismissed and replaced with an alternate.

On Wednesday, in arguing for a mistrial, Keating cited the note that dismissed Juror No. 5 wrote about the deliberations process.

Azrack has sealed the communication.

Keating said the jury “abdicated their responsibility” by allegedly stopping their deliberations last week.

The dismissed juror reported that she was cursed and yelled at during the deliberations, Keating said.

The case was supposed to be an eight-week trial but has gone on for 12 weeks, he noted.

“The atmosphere in the jury room appears to have worsened,” he said.

“We do know that they are deadlocked,” Keating told the judge.

“They haven’t been deadlocked until today,” Azrack replied.

Giving an Allen charge could “coerce” the jury into a verdict, Keating said in objecting the move.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Treinis Gatz said the note from Juror No. 5 — who Treinis Gatz said sat in a “fetal position” and was “not making eye contact” during the trial — was “not representative of the jury.”

Prosecutors have sought over the weeks to make their case that Edward Mangano exploited his public position and secured for Singh two county contracts and more than $20 million in Oyster Bay-guaranteed loans — in exchange for free meals, free vacations and a no-show job for Linda Mangano that paid $450,000 between April 2010 and August 2014.

Edward Mangano, 56, of Bethpage, faces numerous charges that include federal program bribery, honest-services wire fraud, extortion and conspiracy to obstruct justice charges,

Linda Mangano, 54, of Bethpage, faces charges of conspiracy to obstruct justice, obstruction of justice and three counts of making false statements to the FBI — all in relation to her job with Singh.

They have pleaded not guilty.

Over the course of the trial, jurors heard testimony from five dozen witnesses, including Singh, a former close friend of the Manganos, who in his four weeks on the stand gave an insider’s account of what he said was the pay-to-play culture among the Republicans who controlled Nassau County and the Town of Oyster Bay.