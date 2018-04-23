Absolute and unconditional

Barry Edelstein of Structured Growth Capital testified that representatives from financial firms sat down with Oyster Bay Town officials and explained the term “absolute and unconditional” to them in reference to town support of an indirect loan guarantee for Harendra Singh’s businesses.

“It’s a term out in the financial world,” Edelstein explained, “Come hell or high water, you get to make the payment no matter what.”

Edelstein testified Monday in the trial of former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, his wife, Linda, and former Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto.

Edelstein said several Oyster Bay Town officials at that time — including the parks commissioner, the comptroller, Venditto’s assistant and Frederick Mei, a deputy town attorney — were at a meeting in April 2011 when the term was explained.

Edelstein said financiers wanted to meet with town officials face to face to determine the depth of support for Singh — and to verify “absolutely that the town was willing to provide financial support and stand behind the payment obligation.”

“We made it absolutely clear multiple times,” Edelstein testified, “And they all agreed.”

Rubber stamp

“There isn’t much on the internet about these guys,” Edelstein, wrote to his partners in a 2011 email, as the Pennsylvania-based firm began doing due diligence in exploring whether to aid Singh in getting financing for his businesses with town backing.

But Edelstein went on to detail more about the town — and what he had been told by Mei.

“He said that the board vote is a rubber stamp,” Edelstein wrote. “ . . . Said they don’t take things to the board unless it will pass.”

“Less than 1 percent of what goes to the board fails to pass,” he went on.

As it turned out, a board vote wasn’t necessary to secure Singh’s third and fourth loans, all of which were indirectly guaranteed by the town.

Instead, Mei and other town officials relied on a vaguely worded Oyster Bay board resolution — which had passed in 2010, according to earlier testimony.

The one that got away

As the morning, and Edelstein’s testimony, wore on, a few courtroom spectators seemed to be finding it difficult to keep their eyes open.

That changed, however, when Assistant U.S. Attorney Catherine M. Mirabile began questioning the witness about a meeting Singh arranged regarding potential financing for the Nassau Coliseum.

That was in July 2012, after Edelstein’s firm had helped Singh arrange his fourth loan indirectly guaranteed by the town.

“I know you mentioned Ed Mangano with Nassau County,” Edelstein wrote in an email to Singh. “But I don’t recall the others.”

Later that same day, Singh replied.

“You will meet Mr. Ed Mangano, county executive, as well as Ed Ambrosino, councilman from the town of Hempstead,” Singh wrote.

Ultimately, there were two meetings, a breakfast at The Woodlands in Woodbury and a gathering at the county executive’s Mineola office.

The discussions included an idea wherein the county could get financing — potentially guaranteed by a stream of revenue from Coliseum naming rights.

But, Edelstein testified, nothing came of it.

“It kind of just fizzled out,” he said.

Not a big tipper

“I don’t know what you are talking about,” Michael Landesberg, a former manager for Singh, said shortly after defense attorney Kevin Keating began his cross-examination.

Keating, attorney for Edward Mangano, had asked Landesberg whether he’d been involved in a dispute about taking tips from waitresses.

“Are you familiar with a show called “America’s Nightmare Kitchens?” Keating asked.

At that, Assistant U.S. Attorney Raymond A. Tierney objected, saying to District Judge Joan M. Azrack, “Can we approach?”

“I’d love to,” Keating said, as lawyers from all sides walked up for a bench conference.

The show didn’t come up again before the lunch break.

But a quick Google search came up with a program called “Kitchen Nightmares,” hosted by Gordon Ramsay, which linked to an episode on YouTube that detailed one of his reality-show tales of a restaurant that got better — or at least calmer — as a result of the chef’s badly needed intercession.

Landesberg testified that he worked at that restaurant, The Mixing Bowl. The Bellmore eatery closed in 2009.

Earlier, under direct examination from Tierney, Landesberg testified that staff at Singh restaurants did not like to wait on Mangano because he was not a “generous” tipper, even though Singh comped his meals.