Taste test

John Maguire, former manager of Nassau’s emergency operations center, had something good to say about the quality of food former restaurateur Harendra Singh served to emergency workers after superstorm Sandy.

“It was all good food,” he testified Tuesday, his second day on the stand as a prosecution witness in the trial of former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, his wife, Linda, and former Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto. “Nobody complained about the food.”

“Everybody loved the food,” he continued.

Maguire also said that at one point he did notice Singh serving different food to officials gathered in OEM director Craig Craft’s office.

Singh himself, Maguire testified, offered food to him.

“It’s a personal quirky thing with me after the fire service,” the former Freeport fire chief testified. “But I declined.”

Friendship

Keating objected after Maguire was asked whether there was link between Singh’s friendship with Mangano and an emergency contract Singh received to feed emergency workers at the county emergency services center after superstorm Sandy.

So Tierney asked a few more questions before coming back to the issue again.

“Did Harendra Singh’s friendship with Edward Mangano have anything to do with the awarding of the contract?”

Maguire paused.

And then he answered, “Yes.”

Name Game

Why in the world did the name of Angie Carpenter, supervisor of the Town of Islip in Suffolk County, come up at the trial.

Her name was mentioned several times during Maguire’s testimony and cross-examination Tuesday — and even turned up in some FBI interview notes that Kevin Keating, Mangano’s attorney, shared with Maguire.

But it was all a mistake.

The references to Carpenter actually were supposed to be references to Angie Cullen, a former Hempstead Town council member who died last year at the age of 89.

Cullen, Maguire testified, was a longtime friend and former head of the Freeport Republican Club — who had recommended him to Mangano for a Nassau job once he was elected county executive.

“I have known Angie Cullen all my life,” Maguire testified, “I went to school with her kids.” He said that on several occasions he also drove Cullen to community events.

Again, that’s Cullen — not Carpenter, who was appointed and then elected Islip’s supervisor in 2015.

