Power on Trial: Blackout, followed by testimony on Linda Mangano’s work

Seven weeks

On Wednesday morning, the jury heard from an attorney from a loan brokerage firm, a limousine driver and a former Singh restaurant manager, as, seven weeks in, prosecutors continue to make their case.

Sometimes, the repetition can feel draggy.

But a blackout livened things up — for a few milliseconds until a generator kicked in and District Judge Joan M. Azrack called for the morning break.

And John Carman, Linda Mangano’s attorney, provided another light touch after asking former restaurant manager Joseph Scalice whether he was contacted by federal officials after the trial started.

“I don’t know,” Scalice answered, “when did the trial start?”

The courtroom broke into laughter as Carman quipped, “I don’t think anyone knows.”

World view

Linda Mangano got a compliment about her work for the Singh Hospitality group — from a manager who also said he never saw her working at the restaurant he managed.

“She was responsive, and courteous and professional at all times with me,” said Joseph Scalise, who spent the last few months of the two years he worked for Singh managing the Water’s Edge in Long Island City.

He said he dealt with Mangano mostly by email, and that between 60 and 70 percent of the projects they worked on reflected his effort.

Scalise, who said he spent most of his time working in New York City, testified that he had no idea Linda Mangano was married to then-Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano.

“I’m sorry,” he testified, “This is not my world.

Singh has testified that he gave Linda Mangano a $100,000 no-show job, at the request of Edward Mangano.

Green light

Westchester-based NDH Capital Corp., in negotiating with former restaurateur Harendra Singh and Oyster Bay Town officials, modified agreements to make it crystal clear that the town would have to pay should Singh default on millions of dollars in loans.

One change called for Oyster Bay to pay off defaulted loans in one lump sum, within 60 days; another was that if Singh defaulted on one of his two NDH loans that the other immediately would go into default as well.

Which would leave Oyster Bay on the hook to satisfy two loans at one time.

“If they balk, let’s cut ties . . . move on,” Scott Haber, the company owner, wrote in a March 2011 email.

But Oyster Bay didn’t balk.

Instead, as Howard Kurtzberg, the vice president and general counsel, said, repeatedly, over two days of testimony, town officials stood with Singh.

“The town was giving us the green light to go ahead,” he testified.

That remained so even after Haber, frustrated with Singh’s lack of progress in making promised improvements at The Woodlands at Westbury and Town of Oyster Bay beaches.

At one point, NDH had considered making a third loan.

But that fell through, Kurtzberg testified, because the company couldn’t come to terms with Singh.

As for the two loans NDH did make, he said, both are in default.

He said he didn’t know by how much, but when pressed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Catherine M. Mirabile, answered, “In the millions of dollars, yes.”

Meeting miss

At one point, NDH officials grew so concerned about Singh’s lack of progress on making promised improvements at The Woodlands in Woodbury and facilities on Town of Oyster Bay beaches, that Haber demanded a meeting with Supervisor John Venditto.

He didn’t get one, Kurtzberg testified under cross examination by Marc Agnifilo, Venditto’s defense attorney.

“We wanted . . . more business with the town of Oyster Bay,” Kurtzberg testified, “but we felt like things were going awry.”

NDH officials did get a meeting with a town officials -- most of whom had been appointed by Venditto -- during which Singh promised to better keep NDH appraised of his progress.

He and officials blamed superstorm Sandy for hindering Singh’s progress.

And, according to notes Kurtzberg took during one meeting, Steven Marx, Venditto’s assistant, promised to personally make himself available to make NDH officials feel more “comfortable” about what Singh was doing.

NDH made two loans -- the last, and largest, of which was based on the amount of improvements Singh made, and planned to make, to town facilities.

Kurtzberg, under questioning from Agnifilo, acknowledged that he himself never met with Venditto or talked to the supervisor -- or any town board member -- by phone.

Name game

Heather McNeill, a former OEM employee, testified Tuesday that she was called in to clean up a mess after some VIP’s meeting in then-OEM director Craig Craft’s office, finished up a special meal Singh had prepared for them in the days after superstorm Sandy.

She said that earlier, she had noticed Craft, Mangano, Rob Walker, who was Mangano’s chief deputy, and Thomas Krumpter, then-deputy police commissioner, inside the room.

She also saw Victor Politi, who was then Nassau’s deputy county executive for public safety.

In 2013, Politi would become acting police commissioner after Police Commissioner Thomas Dale was forced to resign in the wake of a Nassau district attorney’s report finding that Dale personally had directed officers to arrest a witness in a politically charged election-year case.

Last week, Politi, a physician, was fired as chief executive and president of the health system that runs Nassau University Medical Center by the hospital board.

He had been appointed to run NuHealth in 2014, with the support of Mangano -- who promoted Krumpter to replace Politi as commissioner.

Ronald J. Rosenberg, Politi’s attorney, likened last week’s proceedings to a “star chamber,” calling the board’s dismissal a “gross violation of due process.”