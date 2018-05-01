Reservation please

“Did you rely on Harendra Singh when you needed something?” Assistant U.S. Attorney Catherine Mirabile asked former Oyster Bay Deputy Supervisor Leonard Genova Tuesday. The question came as the corruption trial of former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, his wife, Linda, and former Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto resumed.

“Yes,” Genova answered, saying Singh paid for meals and limousine service for himself and family members. Genova also said the former restaurateur gave him a discount on events he held for then-Oyster Bay Town attorney’s sports charity group.

Genova said he also would call in for reservations — when none were needed — at one Singh restaurant on the town beach.

The reservation was code. “I’m calling to say, ‘Can I get a free meal,’ ” he testified. “ . . .I would like not to get a check or at least a severely discounted check.”

Looking back, Genova testified, “I did it because I wanted to be treated a certain way.”

“I wanted to get that preferential treatment.”

Under questioning from Mirabile, Genova said the gifts he received from Singh were bribes — and that, in return, Singh himself would get preferential treatment.

Satellite offices

Genova testified that Venditto held government-related meetings in places other than Oyster Bay’s two town halls.

One spot was a basement conference room at Singh’s H.R. Singletons restaurant in Bethpage, which Genova and other witnesses said Singh built for Venditto, so the then-supervisor would not bother other patrons by smoking.

“Sometimes we would use it for government meetings,” Genova testified Tuesday.

Another popular place, Genova said, was Venditto campaign headquarters in North Massapequa.

“It was very convenient for him because it was right down the street from his home,” Genova testified.

Genova said working out of the campaign office offered advantages for Venditto, and for himself as well, because at town hall there were so many people vying for the officials’ attention.

“If you are at town hall,” Genova testified, “your ability to work is impaired.”

And because Venditto liked to accept as many invitations to interact with residents as possible, the location hear his home allowed him to work, change clothes and then go out to events to which he had been invited during the evening.

Key ring

Early on in his cross-examination, Kevin Keating, Mangano’s defense attorney, asked Genova whether he would agree that Singh “had the keys to the town” of Oyster Bay.

“He didn’t just have the keys to the town, but to the county,” Genova replied.

He went on to note that Singh had contacts among an array of judges, police and political figures — in Suffolk as well as Nassau County.

“I would say he had the keys to Long Island,” Genova summed up.

On Monday, Genova had testified that he never read town documents forwarded for him to sign before affixing his signature. He said he received too many, and relied on the representation of other town officials that the documents were OK.

On Tuesday, Genova acknowledged being on the town ethics board.

But, he testified, the board neither met nor did the basic job of reviewing officials’ financial disclosure forms to determine whether there were conflicts.

“It’s embarrassing,” he said.

In 2015, Venditto said during a town board meeting that a complaint against Frederick Ippolito, the town’s then-planning and development commissioner who had been charged with federal income tax evasion, had been turned over to the ethics board.

“They’re examining the complaint,” Venditto said, according to a Newsday report.

Venditto and Genova declined, in an interview with Newsday after the meeting, to say whether the town code’s conflict of interest provisions applied in Ippolito’s case.

In 2016, Ippolito was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to tax-related charges. His conviction was vacated a year later, after Ippolito died in prison while his case was on appeal.

The complaint to the ethics board had been filed by Robert Ripp, an Oyster Bay resident who later ran unsuccessfully for town supervisor.

Ripp was in the courtroom Tuesday, taking notes during Genova’s testimony.

Cough drop

At one point, Genova began to cough.

“We should have some lozenges here,” U.S. District Court Judge Joan M. Azrack said.

“It’s a two-month trial,” Marc Agnifilo, Venditto’s attorney, who was cross-examining Genova quipped, “we don’t have anything.”

“We have lozenges,” someone from the defense table chimed in.

But none were necessary.

Genova said he had taken a drink of water.

“It went down the wrong pipe,” he said.

Name Game

Genova at one point was asked to name public and political officials who asked other public or political officials for jobs.

One was Joseph Mondello, Nassau’s Republican Party chairman, who, Genova said, recommended candidates for jobs in Oyster Bay.

Another was Joseph Nocella, now the town attorney.

Nocella was sitting in the courtroom’s spectator seats when his name was mentioned.

He’s been following the trial daily as the town’s legal representative.

Click here to subscribe to The Point, Newsday Editorial Board’s daily opinion newsletter.