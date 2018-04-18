Facing the jury

Frederick Mei, a former Oyster Bay deputy town attorney, finished off 2 1⁄2 days on the witness stand Wednesday, at one point — at the command of Marc Agnifilo, the attorney for John Venditto, Oyster Bay’s former supervisor — telling jurors how much he feared going to prison.

“Are you hoping not to go to prison?” Agnifilo asked.

“I’m hoping to tell the truth and get past this,” Mei answered calmly.

“Hoping not to go to jail?” Agnifilo pressed.

“I think everybody hopes that,” Mei said.

“Tell the jury,” Agnifilo said, voice rising, “how terrified you are to go to prison.”

“Truly terrified,” Mei said, looking directly toward the jury in the trial of Venditto, former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and Mangano’s wife, Linda.

Is there a difference between the terror of going to prison and the terror Mei had expressed on Tuesday about talking to attorneys Oyster Bay hired to investigate some of the Singh loans, Agnifilo asked.

“There’s a difference,” Mei said.

“The specter of going to prison is in the future,” he explained. “I am trying my best not to think about that right now.”

The ayes have it

Agnifilo, on cross-examination, took Mei through a series of Oyster Bay Town Board resolutions, making the point that although Venditto, as supervisor, was the town’s CEO, his was but just one vote on the council.

“If he was in the minority, his wishes would not pass, right?” Agnifilo asked.

“Yes,” Mei replied.

On redirect, Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Treinis Gatz fired back with what also was obvious in the exhibits cited by Agnifilo — in every one, the council and the supervisor voted in lockstep.

“What is your impression of the town board?” she asked.

“My impression of this town board is that the councilmen and -women were like a rubber stamp,” Mei answered.

“Did you see any noes?” she pressed, referring to the exhibits.

“On what I was shown, no,” Mei replied.

Treinis Gatz followed up with a query as to whether the unanimous votes began to change after the FBI began investigating in the town.

“Not sure if they did that after the FBI began investigating,” Mei replied.

In fact, as word of the investigation spread and residents began pressing for answers about Singh, whether he owed the town money and whether the town was on the hook for loans, board votes became less unanimous.

Roll call

“Is that a man or a woman?” Agnifilo asked Mei as he ran down a list of Oyster Bay town council members.

“Delligatti?” the lawyer asked.

“A man,” Mei answered.

“Muscarella?” Agnifilo queried.

“A man,” he answered.

And so it would go, back and forth, as the two went down a list of the seven council members who initially approved Singh’s becoming an Oyster Bay vendor handling food and beverage concessions on town properties.

On the courtroom’s largest screen, the board members’ names and their unanimous votes of “aye” could be seen.

So could their titles:

Councilman Delligatti.

Councilman Muscarella.

Still, Agnifilo kept asking, and Mei kept answering, about the gender of council members almost until they’d finished the list.

Which ended — and why is this always the way — with the names and titles of the town’s two councilwomen.

Time grind

Agnifilo went through the minutes of one town board meeting in what grew to be excruciating detail.

Polar bear plunge.

A refuse roll-off container.

An intergenerational chorus.

Solid waste.

A matter involving Bethpage State Park.

An event in Plainview.

And on.

And on.

And on.

And on.

Agnifilo’s point was that the town board acted on a variety of issues related to the town, matters of interest to only Oyster Bay. And that those matters, during one meeting, included a resolution about changes in Singh’s concession agreements.

It’s the usual course of business.

And it’s a testament to the resilience of council members, community gadflies and reporters who sit and sift through such meetings in municipal halls throughout Long Island, week in and week out.