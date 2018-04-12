When worlds collide

A former Nassau town supervisor, a former Suffolk district attorney and his former chief of corruption were all in the same courtroom at the same time Thursday afternoon — while a former Nassau county executive, his wife and their attorneys sat on benches outside.

It happened during the lunch break in the trial of Edward Mangano, Nassau’s former county executive, his wife, Linda, and John Venditto, Oyster Bay’s former town supervisor.

Fifteen minutes before the trial was to resume, former Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota and his former chief deputy, Christopher McPartland, stood on the Mangano/Venditto defense table awaiting a hearing before U.S. District Court Judge Joan M. Azrack — the same judge hearing the Mangano/Venditto case.

Before the hearing, Mangano and his wife, Linda, left the courtroom.

Venditto stayed seated inside, where he, from time to time, glanced toward Spota and McPartland.

Robert Trotta, a Suffolk legislator and former county detective, along with former Suffolk police department Det. John Oliva, sat in the back bench on the defense side of the room.

After the hearing, Spota and McPartland left the courtroom and walked down the hall, passing Mangano and his wife, Linda, along the way.

A few minutes later, the after-lunch session of the Mangano/Venditto trial resumed.

A hard knock

Kevin Keating, as he began his cross-examination of William Cornachio, a partner at the politically connected firm, Rivkin Radler of Uniondale, asked the lawyer how to pronounce his name.

“It’s Cornachio,” the attorney answered, sounding a hard “KNOCK” as the second syllable of his last name.

But then he said “it’s Cornachio,” sounding the same syllable as a soft “NOTCH” — the way lawyers and witnesses had been sounding it in the courtroom for weeks before the lawyer took the stand.

“You are not Italian, obviously,” Cornachio went on, addressing Keating.

“I’m tempted to say something,” Keating, who is representing Edward Mangano, Nassau’s former county executive, responded, as the courtroom broke into laughter, “but I won’t.”

Later, however, he praised Marc Agnifilo, the lawyer for former Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto, as the attorney began his cross-examination.

“I notice as an Italian, you correctly pronounced my name,” he said, as laughter broke out once more.

House music

Another limousine driver made his way onto the witness stand just before morning break Thursday, as prosecutors continued to make their case that former restaurateur Harendra Singh — allegedly as one in a stream of benefits in exchange for official acts — footed the bill for rides made by Venditto and his family members, along with others.

The driver, Noel McClean, prompted by a trip ticket, remembered driving Chris and “another woman” from their home to the Barclays Center and back.

According to earlier testimony, the passengers were Venditto’s wife and daughter.

McClean said he took them to a Barbra Streisand concert.

He also testified about another trip to Barclays, when the passengers included Sal — who, according to earlier testimony, is Mangano’s eldest son.

McClean said he took them to a concert by Swedish House Mafia.

It’s a band you may think you’ve never heard of.

But check Spotify.

Their big hit is, “Don’t You Worry Child.”

