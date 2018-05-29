The jury tasked with deciding the fate of former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, who is accused of trading county contracts for personal gifts and a $450,000 no-show job for his wife, Linda, is scheduled to continue deliberating Tuesday morning.

Jurors in the 12-week-long political corruption trial rendered a partial verdict last week, acquitting former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto on all 27 charges, which included federal program bribery, honest-services wire fraud and securities fraud.

Tuesday will mark the jury’s seventh day of deliberations at the Alfonse D’Amato U.S. Courthouse, where the trial’s opening statements began March 14.

Prosecutors say Mangano received various bribes from town concessionaire and restaurateur Harendra Singh, his longtime friend, in the form of free meals, free vacations, free massage and office chairs, a luxury watch for his son, hardwood flooring for his master bedroom, and a no-show job for his wife that paid her more than $100,000 annually for four years.

Singh, who had pleaded guilty to bribing the once-powerful elected officials and is awaiting sentencing, testified during the trial over a course of four weeks.

Edward Mangano, 56, of Bethpage, pleaded not guilty to charges that include federal program bribery, honest-services wire fraud, extortion and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Linda Mangano, 54, also of Bethpage, pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to obstruct justice, obstruction of justice and making false statements to the FBI — all in connection to her job with Singh.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Prosecutors say Mangano used his public office and influence to steer two county contracts to Singh’s businesses and to pressure Venditto and Oyster Bay leaders to secure for Singh more than $20 million in town-guaranteed loans.

The seven women and five men serving as jurors on Friday morning received copies of the transcript they had requested a day earlier of Singh’s testimony relating to the county jail bread-and-rolls contract that prosecutors say Edward Mangano helped him to secure and to the visits Singh paid in 2015 to Linda Mangano at her Bethpage home, which prosecutors claim was part of a conspiracy to obstruct justice.

The jury deliberated all day Friday without sending any notes or requesting further testimony before being released for the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Federal courts are closed Monday for the holiday.

The jury requested and reviewed testimony relating to a $238,000 emergency contract granted to Singh to provide food for emergency workers in the aftermath of superstorm Sandy.

While Venditto, 68, of North Massapequa, was acquitted on the federal charges, he still faces a slew of corruption charges in Nassau County Court, including corrupt use of position or authority, official misconduct, conspiracy and defrauding the government. Venditto has pleaded not guilty.