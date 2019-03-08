First Friday

Jurors — who never had to attend court five days in a row during the trial — didn’t take long to make it known that they had reached a verdict on Friday.

They’d begun deliberations at 9:44 a.m. — as Edward Mangano, Nassau’s former county executive, and Linda Mangano, his wife, sat downstairs in the courtroom cafeteria with family.

In the courtroom, all remained quiet — and the hallway outside virtually deserted — when, at 11:05, a court reporter walked in carrying a transcription machine.

An instant later, Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Caffarone was heard to say, “There’s a verdict.”

The panel’s note was short and succinct: “The jury has reached a verdict.”

It was signed by the foreman.

And the time noted was 11:02 a.m.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Manganos' retrial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

For several minutes, the courtroom remained almost empty — until, at 11:10 a.m., Edward and Linda Mangano walked in.

They sat at the defendant’s table with their attorneys, Kevin Keating and John Carman.

Linda Mangano’s hands shook and at one point, she emptied a rosary from its container and placed it into her pocket.

Edward Mangano was stoic — although, from time to time, he would reach over to calm his wife, or drum his fingers on the table.

Soon every spectator bench in the room was filled, with supporters and family and reporters and Federal Bureau of Investigation agents and court personnel.

At one point, Richard P. Donoghue, U.S. Attorney for Eastern District of New York, sat down in the front row — just behind Assistant U.S. Attorneys Catherine Mirabile, Lara Treinis Gatz and Christopher Caffarone, who tried the case.

Friday was Donoghue’s first appearance during the retrial; last year, he had attended the first day of prosecution summations.

Keating, who at one point had walked up to talk to court reporters, returned to the defendant’s table — gathering up a telephone charger and stuffing papers into a briefcase.

At 11:18, U.S. District Court Judge Joan Azrack walked in.

Decision day

“I assume you have been advised,” Azrack told the room, which had fallen silent, “that we have received a note … are we ready to take the verdict?”

Carman, Linda Mangano’s attorney, rose at that point to say that his co-counsel, “Sara Pervez is in the parking lot.”

He asked if Azrack would delay bringing the jury in.

“For Sarah, we’ll wait,” Azrack said.

“I think she’ll be embarrassed by the grand entrance,” Carman said, referring to the walk Pervez would take up the aisle of a packed courtroom.

“Let me know when she is here,” Azrack said, and left the bench.

It was 11:19 a.m.

The jury enters

“Hey, Lauren,” Carman called out to Lauren Posillico, Azrack’s courtroom deputy, after Pervez arrived. “We’re ready to roll.”

Azrack returned to the bench at 11:23 a.m.

At the defense table, Linda Mangano clasps her hands, as Keating reaches over to Edward Mangano, grasping his arm in a silent show of support.

Several minutes would pass before there came a knock on a courtroom door — a signal that jurors were about to enter.

The panel — including four alternates, who did not deliberate — filed in.

They looked at the judge.

They looked neither at the defendants or the prosecutors.

The panel was asked whether they had a verdict.

“Yes, we have,” the jury foreman answered.

At that, he answered the panel’s findings for each of 11 counts on the verdict sheet.

Guilty

On hearing the panel’s verdict on the first count of guilty on the charge of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery against her husband, Linda Mangano rested her head on the defendant’s table.

On hearing the jury’s finding that the conspiracy involved Town of Oyster Bay-backed loans to former restaurateur Harendra Singh, Mangano flung out his right hand in a sign of disgust and disbelief.

As foreman rendered decisions on the remaining counts, Edward Mangano, at one point, reached over to comfort Linda Mangano.

On hearing the panel’s findings of guilty on conspiracy and false statement charges against her, Linda Mangano, as she had several times during both trials, broke down into tears.

“I thank you for your time, your effort, your attention,” Azrack told jurors after the foreman sat down. “We all know that it is not an easy task, what you did …”

“You are not discharged,” she continued.

What that, the panel filed silently from the room.

Congratulations and tears

At the defendant’s table, Linda Mangano sat down, turning her chair to the side as Carman — and Edward Mangano — offered words of comfort.

A few feet away, Donoghue shook each trial prosecutor’s hand.

There also were plentiful congratulatory hugs as colleagues of the prosecution team crowded to the area behind the table.

Mangano supporters, meanwhile, gathered in the aisle near the defense table.

Some were angry.

“This is a … travesty,” one was heard to say.

The prosecution side of the courtroom was empty when Mangano, their attorneys, family and friends left.

“There is going to be a vigorous appeal,” Keating said.

“I am going home to take care of Linda,” Mangano said, “and we will continue our fight.”

By 11:57 a.m., the courtroom was empty.