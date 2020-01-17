MTA police are investigating an apparent slashing at the Manhasset Long Island Rail Road station that sent a victim to the hospital with a hand injury, an official said.

The 3:45 p.m. incident occurred at the station's waiting room between three people who were known to each other, said MTA spokeswoman Meredith Daniels. Two suspects were arrested, Daniels said, and the incident did not affect service.

