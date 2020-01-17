TODAY'S PAPER
MTA police investigate apparent slashing at Manhasset LIRR station

The scene at the Manhasset LIRR station on Friday Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
MTA police are investigating an apparent slashing at the Manhasset Long Island Rail Road station that sent a victim to the hospital with a hand injury, an official said.

The 3:45 p.m. incident occurred at the station's waiting room between three people who were known to each other, said MTA spokeswoman Meredith Daniels. Two suspects were arrested, Daniels said, and the incident did not affect service.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

