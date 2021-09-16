TODAY'S PAPER
Manhasset School District takes computer network offline after detecting unauthorized service disruption

Manhassett Junior and Senior High School on Aug.

Manhassett Junior and Senior High School on Aug. 7, 2004. Credit: Freelance/Howard Schnapp

By Joie Tyrrell joie.tyrrell@newsday.com @JoieTyrrell
The Manhasset School District has temporarily shut down its computer network after officials there detected an unauthorized service disruption.

In a message to parents sent Tuesday, acting Superintendent Gaurav Passi said the district deployed information technology professionals to investigate upon learning of the disruption that impacted the availability of certain systems.

"While this investigation is ongoing, the District has temporarily shut down our entire District network, including email services, out of an abundance of caution," Passi wrote. "It is unclear at this time how long this network disruption will last."

Passi said in-person instruction would continue and that a middle school building tour and open house via Zoom would be rescheduled for later in the month.

"We appreciate your continued patience and support as we work to restore connectivity and bring our systems back online," he wrote. "We will share further information as appropriate."

The district declined to comment beyond what was sent to parents. A representative for the state Education Department said it was aware of the issue and to reach out to the district for more information.

Joie Tyrrell is a Long Island native and covers education for Newsday, where she has worked since 1998.

