Man drowns in Manhasset Bay at Manorhaven Beach Park, police say

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
A man drowned in Manhasset Bay on Monday after being found by his friend floating face down, Nassau County police said .

The victim, 61, and his friend, 43,  were at Manorhaven Beach Park, a North Hempstead Town park, and while the older man went swimming, his friend stayed on the beach, police said.

A short time later, just before 2:30 p.m., the friend could not see the swimmer and went out to search in the bay, where he found the man floating, police said.

He tried to bring the older man ashore but had to notify a lifeguard in the park pool, police said.

The swimmer was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:06 p.m., police said.

Third Precinct detectives are investigating the drowning, including whether the swimmer had a medical emergency. Police did not release the swimmer's name. 

A North Hempstead Town spokesperson could not be immediately reached late Monday night.

